The hunt for Iran’s ballistic missile crews

Iran has been spreading launchers countrywide and hiding them in barns, thickets and beneath bridges. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/Getty Images

When an Iranian ballistic missile launcher breaks cover to dash towards a firing site, its tiny cabin suddenly becomes one of the world’s most perilous places.

If its crew do not give the drones and satellites above them the slip, within minutes the launcher, a truck-style vehicle equipped with an ejector to propel a hulking missile at high speed, will be hit by a missile from above, becoming a smouldering wreck.

Farzin Nadimi, an expert on the Iranian missile programme at the Washington Institute, said: “This is the most dangerous job on earth right now. We are probably talking about a life expectancy of days, and soon it will be hours.”

Iran’s ballistic missiles have wreaked havoc across the region and the arsenal has long been the prime concern of its Arab neighbours. But Tehran is reliant on a dwindling number of launchers to keep its war effort on the road. They are indispensable assets that Tehran must keep if it is to continue firing the ballistic missiles, its most potent weapons.

Mauro Gilli, professor at the Hertie School in Berlin, said: “If you destroy the launchers, the ballistic missiles become useless.”

Since they attacked Iran on February 28th, Israel and the US have been laser-focused on destroying the launchers that enable Tehran’s forces to strike targets as far as 2,000km away. That means that for the crews operating the launchers, this past week has been a deadly game of hide and seek.

Nadimi said the crews were under suffocating psychological pressure. “The entire war effort of the Iranian regime depends on them.”

Iranian ballistic missile crews are among the most ideologically committed within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. They operate from mountain hideouts known in Iran as “missile cities” whose cavernous networks of tunnels wind deep underground.

“They are very safe inside. They are under tens of feet of hard rock,” said Uzi Rubin, a former director of Israel’s missile defence programme.

Sam Lair, researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, said: “You have moments of long stretches of profound boredom where you are sitting in a cave ... then you have moments of profound stress where you were asked to leave the cave and set up your missile.”

The failure of Iranian air defences has allowed drones to skulk overhead, enabling strikes to be ordered almost instantaneously. “They are being caught as they are emerging from the tunnels,” Lair said.

Before coming out of their bases, soldiers work through a pre-launch checklist that can be completed in as little as an hour. The crew, thought to number between five to 10 soldiers, loads a missile weighing hundreds of kilos on to the rails and inputs encyclopedic amounts of data to ensure the projectile can accurately reach its target. That can include everything from meteorological and navigation data to information about the shape and rotation of the Earth.

“This can involve a soldier physically transferring all this data into the missile with a wire,” said Fabian Hoffmann, a missile expert at the Oslo Nuclear Project. “You do not want to do that in the open because every minute you are exposed, the likelihood you will get killed by the Israelis or the Americans increases exponentially.”

Every second counts. Iranian crews are trained to set up, raise and fire missiles as quickly as possible. Their turnaround time can be as brief as 10 minutes from a launch site they have prepared and trained on. Such sites must ideally be stable and face the desired target in Israel or the Gulf.

But with Israelis and Americans watching closely, analysts suggested crews are likely being forced to set up launchers on roadsides and fields, adding as much as 30 minutes to a single launch as soldiers race to stabilise the truck using hydraulic arms and carry out extra calculations.

Some crews may be falling back on analogue methods of calculating their co-ordinates in worst-case scenarios, said Markus Schiller, an aerospace engineer who teaches missiles at the University of the Bundeswehr.

They would need to recalculate crucial co-ordinates quickly if planned launch sites become too dangerous when a crew is en route. GPS is being widely jammed across Iran, so “you will need very good maps”, Schiller said.

“They could even it out by looking at the stars or by using a sextant,” he added. In the US, artillery and naval officers are trained to use tools that rely on the stars as an unjammable form of navigation.

Once an Iranian crew has moved to a distance from the launcher and pressed the button to fire, there is a 15 to 20-second countdown before the missile blasts off, said Rubin.

From this point, even if a crew and their launcher have managed to remain undetected so far, their cover is blown.

Heat plumes and infrared signatures rise from the site and are quickly spotted by satellites watching Iran. The spacecraft relay co-ordinates to Israeli and American strike drones and fighter jets flying over Iran or US missile teams operating from bases across the Gulf.

On the ground, this kick-starts a dash to pack and hide the launcher – which can be 20m long – beyond the sight of searching Israeli and American eyes.

Israel claims to have destroyed more than 300 launchers in the conflict. Analysts suggest Iran may plausibly have between 100 and 200 remaining, though there is no known reliable figure for the total truck-mounted launchers it has in reserve.

Iran has the Middle East’s largest and most diverse ballistic missile arsenal. The medium-range Shahab-3 and its longer-range derivatives, the Ghadr and Emad, are the backbone of the stockpile. Most missile variants can only be fired from their specialised launcher.

Attacks on launchers have almost certainly contributed to the slowdown in Iranian ballistic fire across the Middle East. The US has said launches reduced almost 90 per cent in the first four days of the conflict. The number of ballistic missiles fired at the United Arab Emirates collapsed from as many as 165 on the war’s first day to seven on Thursday.

The numbers in the cat-and-mouse game are stacked against Iran. “Playing this game is extremely difficult because the window of time that you have is very tight,” Gilli said. “The longer the war drags on, the harder it will become because the fewer launchers Iran has; they will each individually have more assets chasing them.”

This is a problem Tehran will struggle to solve. Iranian doctrine has long been premised on denying its enemies air superiority. But the holes in this approach were made painfully clear when Israel wiped out Iranian defences around many subterranean sites during the 12-day war in June.

Iran has tried to adapt its approach by spreading some launchers around the countryside and hiding them in barns, thickets and under bridges.

“They are hoping that by dispersing them, more of them will survive,” said Nadimi of the Washington Institute. Crews have been trained to operate largely autonomously, he added, while operators lacking standard tools to load missiles can also use requisitioned civilian cranes.

This strategy can only go so far: launchers must have their ammunition resupplied by trucks going back and forth to bases and smaller missile stores, giving clues to their locations.

Videos published by the US, Israel and Iranians on the ground show concealed launchers have been spotted and destroyed. Missile bases are also being targeted by air strikes that could eventually seal their men and projectiles underground.

While Israel and the US have collapsed some base entrances, there are signs they are attempting to funnel missile crews into their crosshairs by channelling them through fewer entryways, which they can keep under watch.

Nadimi said this could force Iran to turn more heavily to smaller payload cruise missiles launched from more rudimentary launchers and kamikaze drones that are far easier to send airborne: they can even be launched from civilian cars speeding along highways.

But he added: “You cannot win wars with drones.”

It may be possible for Iran to cobble together civilian construction vehicles into makeshift launchers. North Korea led the way by converting logging trucks.

But it may all be too late. “Even if the Iranians are committed to making Mad Max missile launchers, it is going to be difficult,” said Lair of the James Martin Center. “You cannot do that overnight.”

