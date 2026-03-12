Celtic set sights on Robbie Keane to succeed Martin O’Neill as manager

Robbie Keane is the frontrunner to become the next Celtic manager, with the club making background plans to heavily restructure football operations at the end of this season.

Keane’s work at Ferencvaros and previously Maccabi Tel Aviv is understood to place him as the prime candidate to succeed Martin O’Neill, whose second spell as an interim Celtic manager will end in the summer.

Celtic’s powerbrokers believe the Keane could be receptive to moving to Glasgow. There is, however, likely to be competition from other British sides for the Irishman’s services.

Keane was linked with another of his former clubs, Tottenham, after the sacking of Thomas Frank but would never have accepted the short-term arrangement taken by Igor Tudor. No formal moves will be made by Celtic until the domestic season ends but Keane is the manager firmly in their sights.

Craig Bellamy and Jens Berthel Askou also have admirers at Celtic. Bellamy’s scenario is complicated for now by Wales’ involvement in the World Cup playoffs.

Askou has earned huge praise for his work at Motherwell. There is, however, concern among some within the Celtic hierarchy that the leap from Fir Park may be too significant. Celtic will undergo a huge player overhaul this summer and are acutely aware of criticism of their approach to recent transfer windows.

Keane, who had a brief spell as a Celtic player in 2010, won the title during his only full season as a manager in Israel. Having won the Hungarian top flight last season, Ferencvaros are joint top heading into this weekend. Ferencvaros also remain in the Europa League, with Sporting Braga to visit Budapest on Thursday evening.

O’Neill could lead Celtic to a domestic double at the age of 74. However, there has always been an understanding of his Celtic tenure being short-term. Shaun Maloney, O’Neill’s assistant, is tipped to move to a senior background role at Celtic when this campaign ends. Maloney is hugely admired within Celtic’s corridors of power.

Celtic started the season under Brendan Rodgers, who resigned in acrimonious circumstances. Keane was a candidate at that point but the Scottish champions hired O’Neill on an interim basis and pursued Wilfried Nancy.

Celtic called time on Nancy’s disastrous spell after eight games and two wins. O’Neill’s return has stabilised matters as the club look towards a fresh approach. Celtic begin this weekend in the Scottish Premiership trailing the leaders, Hearts, by five points. – Guardian