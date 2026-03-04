Drone and missile attacks in Gulf; hundreds of Irish citizens to board flight from UAE to Dublin

Key points

Missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday triggered air raid sirens across large parts of Israel, with the military saying it was “operating to intercept the threat”

Hundreds of stranded Irish citizens are expected to board a flight from UAE to Dublin tonight

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they control the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas

Iranians are ‌to bid farewell to late ​supreme leader Ayatollah Ali ​Khamenei in a ⁠ceremony on Wednesday ‌at ‌10​pm (6.30pm Irish time)

Trump’s Board of Peace initiative talks put on hold, said Indonesia’s foreign minister.

Indonesia’s foreign minister said talks on President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative have been put on hold as diplomatic attention shifts to the escalating Middle East conflict involving Iran, Israel and the US.

Discussions are paused given that “all attention has shifted to the situation in Iran,” Foreign Minister Sugiono told reporters Tuesday night.

“We are still consulting with our partners and also coordinating with colleagues in the Gulf, since they have also been targeted in attacks.” - Bloomberg

More than 470 Chinese citizens evacuated

A plume of smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut's Haret Hreik neighborhood on March 4, 2026. Israel launched fresh strikes on Iran and Lebanon, where state media reported a residential building was hit on March 4, as Iran's Guards said they had sealed off one of the world's most vital shipping routes for energy. (Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP via Getty Images)

More ‌than 470 ​Chinese citizens have been ​evacuated ⁠since the ‌conflict ‌in ​Iran ⁠broke out, ​Mao ​Ning, ‌a Chinese ​foreign ministry ⁠spokesperson ⁠told reporters ​on Wednesday.

US Senate to vote on Trump’s decision to war against Iran

The US Senate is headed towards a vote on Wednesday on president Donald Trump’s decision to embark on a war against Iran.

The legislation, known as a war powers resolution, gives lawmakers an opportunity to demand congressional approval before any further attacks are carried out.

The Senate resolution and a similar bill being voted on in the House later this week face unlikely paths through the Republican-controlled Congress and would almost certainly be vetoed by Trump even if they were to pass. - The Guardian

Hundreds of stranded Irish citizens to board flight from UAE to Dublin tonight

Positive development. Emirates have decided to run a flight from Dubai to Dublin later later today. We are in close touch with the airline. They will be in direct contact with passengers

whose flights were cancelled. — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) March 4, 2026

Hundreds of Irish citizens who have been stranded in the Gulf states since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday are expected to be on board an Emirates flight from the United Arab Emirates to Dublin tonight, reports Political Correspondent Harry McGee.

The airline announced on Wednesday morning it will schedule a flight to Dublin from Dubai.

Welcoming the development, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said in a post on X. “Positive development. Emirates have decided to run a flight from Dubai to Dublin later today. We are in close touch with the airline. They will be in direct contact with passengers whose flights were cancelled.”

The planes have capacity of more than 250 passengers.

It the is the first commercial flight to fly to Ireland from the Gulf states since last Friday.

Separately, the Government is in the process of arranging a chartered flight from the region to evacuate some of the estimated 2,000 Irish citizens.

Iranian missiles launched under operation Honest Promise 4

Missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday triggered air raid sirens across large parts of Israel, with the military saying it was “operating to intercept the threat”.

The order to seek shelter covered Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other areas across the country. It was lifted after several minutes, with no immediate reports of any direct impact.

Israel’s emergency medical service Magen David Adom said it received no reports of casualties.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they had launched about 40 missiles at US and Israeli targets on the fifth day of war in the Middle East.

“Several hours ago, the 17th wave of operation Honest Promise 4 was conducted with the launch of 40 missiles by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ aerospace forces, towards American and Zionist targets,” a statement read on state TV said, without giving further details. - Guardian

Control of the vital shipping route, the strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they control the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, and any vessels seeking to pass through the waterway risk damage from missiles or stray drones, Agence France-Presse reports.

“Currently, the Strait of Hormuz is under the complete control of the Islamic Republic’s Navy,” said guards navy official Mohammad Akbarzadeh in a statement issued on Fars news agency.

However, admiral Brad Cooper of US central command contradicted Iran’s claim, saying just hours earlier that the US was sinking “all of the Iranian navy” and had already destroyed 17 Iranian ships.

“For decades the Iranian regime has harassed international shipping. Today there is not a single Iranian ship under way in the Arabian gulf, Strait of Hormuz or Gulf of Oman,” he said.

The US navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the strait of Hormuz if necessary, president Donald Trump said on Tuesday, in one of the administration’s most aggressive steps yet to attempt to contain soaring energy prices sparked by the war.

In his briefing, Cooper also said that the number of strikes carried out on Saturday in the first 24 hours of its war on Iran was nearly double that of the “shock-and-awe” strikes on Iraq in 2003, and that nearly 2,000 targets had been hit so far in Iran.

Pakistan has asked ‌Saudi Arabia to route ​oil supplies through the Red Sea ​port of ⁠Yanbu after the closure ‌of ‌the ​Strait of Hormuz ⁠disrupted ​shipping, the petroleum ​ministry said ‌in a press ​release on ⁠Wednesday.

Riyadh ⁠has assured ​Islamabad it would support energy supplies and secure deliveries ‌via the ⁠alternative route, the ministry said. - Guardian

Farewell ceremony for late ​Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali ​Khamenei

People at a rally to mourn the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, March 1st, 2026. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/the New York Times

Iranians ‌will bid farewell to late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali ‌Khamenei at a ceremony in Tehran late on Wednesday, ​a senior Iranian official told state media.

Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi, head of Iran’s Islamic Propagation Council, said the farewell ​ceremony would continue for three days and the funeral ⁠procession will be announced later.

The official ‌said ‌the ​public will be able to pay their respects to the ⁠body of ​the late leader at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Prayer ‌Hall starting at 10pm (6.30pm Irish time).

“The Mosalla (prayer hall) will be receiving ⁠visitors and the dear ⁠people ​can attend and take part in the farewell ceremony and mark a strong presence once again,” he said in comments carried by Iranian media. - Reuters

India’s concern over growing conflict

India said it is concerned about the widening conflict in the Middle East and the impact on its citizens in the region, but avoided mentioning the death of Iran’s leader or condemning the US-Israeli joint attack despite criticism from opposition figures.

In a statement on Tuesday, India’s foreign ministry said the conflict could impact the Indian economy given that its trade and energy supplies traverse the region. India has some 10 million citizens who live and work in the Gulf region, the ministry of external affairs said.

“Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority,” the ministry said, adding that Indian consulates and embassies are in touch with affected nationals.

The statement stopped short of condemning the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that kicked off the conflict over the weekend and led to the death of of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top leaders. - Bloomberg

Repatriation flight chartered for UK Nationals from Oman

The UK government has chartered a repatriation flight from Oman on Wednesday for UK nationals seeking to escape the Middle East amid the conflict in the region.

The foreign office said the flight will depart the country’s capital, Muscat, at 7pm and is available for British nationals, their partners and children under 18 with a valid travel document.

According to the foreign office, priority for the evacuation flight will be given to the most vulnerable and they will contact British nationals in Oman. Anyone who registered their presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are now in Oman is asked to register for a place on a flight.

The department asked people not to travel to Muscat International Airport in Oman unless they are contacted by officials, while dependants who are not British nationals will require a valid visa or permission to enter or remain granted for more than three months.

Some 130,000 Britons have registered their presence in the Middle East, as the foreign office said it was working with airlines on more routes. - Press Association

War enters its fifth day

Hotel guests carry their belongings, as they leave a damaged hotel that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Hazmieh east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday March 4th, 2026 Photograph: Hussein Malla/AP

Explosions sounded in Iran’s capital city on Wednesday as its war with the US and Israel entered a fifth day.

The latest attacks followed earlier strikes on an Iranian nuclear site and retaliatory strikes by the Islamic republic across the Gulf region.

Iranian state television reported explosions around Tehran as dawn broke while Israel said its air defences were activated due to incoming missile fire from Iran.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it conducted a series of strikes across Iran’s capital targeting its security forces.

The Israeli military said it hit buildings associated with Iran’s internal security command, which also has suppressed demonstrations in the past.

Overnight, Israeli strikes on towns near Beirut have killed at least six people, Lebanon’s health ministry said early on Wednesday.

Israel struck the towns of Aramoun and Saadiyat just south of Beirut’s international airport, killing six and wounding eight others.

US-Israeli strikes have killed at least 787 people in Iran, according to the Red Crescent Society.

In Lebanon, where Israel launched retaliatory strikes on the Iranian-supported militant group Hizbullah, 50 people were killed before the latest strikes, including seven children, the country’s health ministry said.

Lebanon’s state-run media reported that at least five people were killed in an Israeli strike that hit a residential complex in the city of Baalbeck.

Kuwait, which had previously reported a single death, said on Wednesday that an 11-year-old girl was killed by falling shrapnel as Kuwaiti forces were intercepting “hostile aerial targets”.

In addition, three people were killed in the United Arab Emirates and one in Bahrain. - Associated Press

