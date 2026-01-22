Trump launches ‘Board of Peace’ with claims that world is ‘richer, safer’

US president Donald Trump signs a founding charter at the "Board of Peace" meeting during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has claimed the world is “richer, safer and much more peaceful than it was just one year ago” as he hosted a launch event for his “Board of Peace” initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Hosting a signing ceremony for the new body, the US president repeated his claim to have stopped eight wars. “We put out all those fires. Most people didn’t know, including me, that some of those wars were going on,” he said.

Ministers and heads of government from 19 countries filed on to the stage and took their seats, before Mr Trump took to the podium, calling it “one of the most important meetings of all”.

Countries represented by the 18 men and one woman – the president of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani – included Morocco, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, was also present.

Mr Trump described them as “in most cases very popular leaders – in some cases, not so popular, but that’s the way it goes in life”. He also claimed that the organisation would be “one of the most consequential bodies ever created in the history of the world”.

The board, to be chaired by Mr Trump, was initially mooted as part of his plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.

However, more recently he has suggested the board could take on a much broader geopolitical role. When asked by a reporter on Tuesday whether the fledgling body should replace the UN, Trump said: “It might.”

Last week, he announced a “founding executive board” for the body, including the former UK prime minister Tony Blair, the World Bank president, Ajay Banga, and the US president’s son-in-law and long-time adviser Jared Kushner.

Mr Trump claimed the war in Gaza had been reduced to “little fires”. He said Hamas would “have to give up their weapons” and claimed that its members were “born with rifles in their hands”.

Earlier on Thursday, the British foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, said the UK would not be signing up to the Board of Peace for now.

“There’s a huge amount of work to do – we won’t be one of the signatories today, because this is about a legal treaty that raises much broader issues, and we do also have concerns about President [Vladimir] Putin being part of something which is talking about peace, when we have still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be a commitment to peace in Ukraine, and to be honest, that is also what we should be talking about,” she said.

Russia has not attended the World Economic Forum since invading Ukraine in 2022. Mr Putin has said Moscow is still consulting with, “strategic partners”, before deciding to commit to the plan. – Reuters