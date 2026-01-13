About 2,000 killed in Iran protests, official says

A screen grab from video footage circulating on social media showing protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire in Tehran on the weekend. Photograph: UGC via AP

About 2,000 people including security personnel have been killed in protests in Iran, an Iranian official said on Tuesday, the first time authorities have acknowledged the high death toll from an intense crackdown on two weeks of nationwide unrest.

The Iranian official, speaking to the Reuters news agency, said that what he called terrorists were behind the deaths of both protesters and security personnel. The official did not give a breakdown of who had been killed.

The unrest, sparked by dire economic conditions, has been the biggest internal challenge to Iranian authorities for at least three years and comes amid intensifying international pressure after Israeli and US strikes last year.

Iran’s clerical authorities, in power since a 1979 Islamic revolution, have tried to take a dual approach to the demonstrations, calling protests over economic problems legitimate while enforcing a harsh security crackdown. They have accused the US and Israel of fomenting unrest and said unnamed people they call terrorists have hijacked the protests.

A rights group had previously identified hundreds of people killed and said that thousands had been arrested.

Communications restrictions including an internet blackout over recent days have hampered the flow of information.

Videos of night-time clashes between demonstrators and security forces over the past week, including several that were verified by Reuters, have shown violent confrontations with gunfire and burning cars and buildings.

Meanwhile, United States president Donald Trump has said any country that does ‍business with Iran will face a tariff rate of 25 per cent on any trade with the US.

The move comes as Washington weighs a response to the situation in Iran.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Tariffs are paid by US importers of goods from those countries. Iran, a member of the Opec oil producing group, has been heavily sanctioned by Washington for ‌years.

It exports much of its oil to China, with Turkey, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and India among its other top trading partners.

“This Order is final and conclusive,” Mr Trump said without providing any ⁠further detail.

There was no official documentation from the White House of the policy on its website, nor information about the legal authority Mr Trump would use ‌to ​impose ‍the tariffs, or whether they would be aimed at all of Iran’s trading partners.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese embassy in Washington criticised Mr Trump’s approach, saying China will take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its interests and opposed “any illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction”.

“China’s position against the indiscriminate imposition of tariffs is consistent and clear. Tariff wars and trade ⁠wars have no winners, and coercion and pressure cannot solve problems,” a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Washington said on X. – Reuters