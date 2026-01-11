Iran protesters tell of brutal police response as regime lashes out

Demonstrators have continued to take to the streets of Iran, defying an escalating crackdown by authorities against the growing protest movement.

An internet shutdown imposed by the authorities on Thursday has largely cut the protesters off from the rest of the world, but videos that trickled out of the country showed thousands of people demonstrating in Tehran overnight into Saturday morning. They chanted: “Death to Khamenei,” in reference to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and: “Long live the shah.”

New protests broke out late on Saturday with people rallying in a northern district of Tehran, according to a video verified by AFP.

Fireworks were set off over Tehran’s Punak Square as demonstrators banged pots and shouted slogans in support of the Pahlavi rulers ousted after the 1979 Islamic revolution, the video showed.

Crowds of protesters also marched through the streets of Mashhad as fires burned around them, a show of defiance in the hometown of Khamenei, who has condemned the protesters as “vandals” and blamed the US for fanning the flames of dissent.

More than 570 protests have taken place across all of Iran’s 31 provinces, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported early Sunday.

Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene if Iranian authorities kill protesters, earning angry rebukes from Tehran. He said on Friday that the Iranian authorities were “in big trouble”, adding: “You better not start shooting, because we’ll start shooting too.”

On Saturday night he said the US is “ready to help” as protesters in Iran faced an intensifying crackdown by authorities of the Islamic republic.

“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” Trump said in a social post on Truth Social, without elaborating.

Protests have escalated in recent days. Photograph: AP

Iran’s parliament speaker on Sunday warned that the US military and Israel will be “legitimate targets” if America strikes the Islamic Republic, as threatened by president Donald Trump.

The comments by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf represent the first to add Israel into the mix of possible targets for an Iranian strike.

Qalibaf, a hardliner, made the threat as lawmakers rushed the dais in the Iranian parliament, shouting: “Death to America!”

Authorities warned people to not take part in protests on Saturday. The country’s attorney general, Mohammad Mahvadi Azad, said anyone who did so would be considered an “enemy of god”, a charge which carries the death penalty. State TV later clarified that anyone who even assisted protesters could face the charge.

Despite the crackdown, more protests were planned for the weekend. Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the former shah of Iran, called for protesters to take to the streets on Saturday and Sunday and seize control of their towns. Pahlavi, who has emerged as an increasingly popular figure in the current round of protests, asked people to hoist the pre-1979 “lion and sun” flag that was used during his father’s rule.

“Our goal is no longer merely to come into the streets. The goal is to prepare to seize city centres and hold them,” he said, promising he would return to Iran soon.

The continuing block on the internet and mobile networks means it is hard for international media to estimate the size of the demonstrations, the largest in Iran in recent years, which pose a serious challenge to the regime’s rule.

But the few videos coming out of the country, as well as activists who managed to evade the blackout via the Starlink satellite system, spoke of angry protesters and a heavy-handed police response.

“We’re standing up for a revolution, but we need help. Snipers have been stationed behind the Tajrish Arg area [a wealthy neighbourhood in Tehran],” a protester in Tehran told the Guardian via sporadic text messages sent via Starlink. The protester said many people had been shot at across the city, adding: “We saw hundreds of bodies.”

The Guardian was not able to independently verify the protesters’ claims and human rights activists have also said verification of reported human rights violations is difficult.

Protests have taken place across the country. Photograph: AP

However, another activist in Tehran told the Guardian they had witnessed security forces firing live ammunition at protesters and saw a “very high” number killed, while human rights activists said the claims of police brutality were consistent with testimony they had been given.

The US-based Human Rights Activist news agency has said that at least 116 people had been killed in the violence surrounding the protests and more than 2,600 others detained. Rights groups and Iranian authorities have also documented casualties among security forces, which the latter blame on foreign-backed saboteurs.

The Iranian Nobel peace prize-winner Shirin Ebadi warned on Friday that security forces could be preparing to commit a “massacre under the cover of a sweeping communications blackout”, and said she had already received reports of hundreds of people being treated for eye injuries at a single Tehran hospital.

Protesters were brought to the streets on 28 December by a deteriorating economy, but quickly began chanting antigovernment slogans and demanding political reform.

Though Iran has experienced mass protests before, analysts have said the battering of the regime during the 12-day war with Israel and the loss of Iranian-backed forces across the region have made it more vulnerable.

Iranian authorities have become increasingly confrontational in their rhetoric towards protesters, casting them as being infiltrated and backed by Israeli, or US saboteurs. The Iranian army vowed in a statement on Saturday to foil “the enemy’s plots”, warning that undermining the country’s security was a “red line”.

Iranian state television images showing cars driving past burning vehicles in Tehran. Photograph: Iranian state TV via AP

State TV tried to portray an air of normality as protests continued, describing them as small aberrations from an otherwise peaceful country. A state television anchor warned protesters not to go out, telling parents to stop their children from demonstrating. “If something happens, if someone is injured, if a bullet is fired and something happens to them, do not complain,” they said.

The international community has rallied around the protesters, with EU states and the US posting messages of support. “The United States supports the brave people of Iran,” Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, said on X on Saturday.

Iranian authorities have tried a carrot-and-stick approach, distinguishing between what they called “legitimate” protesters expressing economic grievances and “rioters” backed by foreign powers trying to destabilise Iran. The government has said it is engaging in dialogue with the former, but human rights groups have described increasing generalised violence directed at protesters at the hands of security officials.

A video verified by Iran Human Rights group showed distressed family members looking through a pile of bodies in Ghadir hospital in Tehran on Thursday. The rights group said that the bodies were of protesters killed by authorities.

Fars news agency, a news agency close to the Iranian security services, aired video of what appeared to be forced confessions of protesters. Human rights activists warned that forced confessions, while in themselves a human rights violation, were often used as evidence for executions in Iran.

The continuing internet blackout made documenting both the momentum of protests and the violations committed against demonstrators difficult, and activists were trying to create workarounds. They implored media to continue covering the situation in Iran as they described worsening brutality.

“Please make sure to state clearly that they are killing people with live ammunition,” an Iranian activist said. – Guardian

