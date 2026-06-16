Connor Gannon defeats Bernard Tomic at Dublin Challenger to set up Grigor Dimitrov clash

After a 15-shot rally broke in the deciding set broke in Connor Gannon’s favour in Tuesday’s Dublin Challenger Round of 32 match, the crowd at Elm Park in Donnybrook were ecstatic. For the 20-year-old Dubliner, who grew up watching his opponent Bernard Tomic trade blows with Roger Federer at Wimbledon, this moment mattered all the more.

Gannon went on to dominate the tie-break 7-1, sealing a result that will live long in his memory and set him up for a Round of 16 test against former world number three Grigor Dimitrov.

The match was close throughout, Gannon just about edging the first set on a tie-break before Tomic levelled in the second. For much of the third, the pair were on par, but what separated them in the end was Gannon’s authority, converting five of 17 breakpoint opportunities.

His serve held firm throughout, winning 69 per cent of first-serve points and landing eight aces on a grass surface he clearly loves.

“My game suits [grass] very well,” said Gannon. “I’ve a big serve, my slice is also a weapon. I think my game just does it very well, so I absolutely love it.”

The home crowd also played their part, Gannon soaking up their energy, particularly as the match wore on. “I saw my mom and dad in the crowd, which was really special to me. I’m playing a lot, I’m travelling a lot, so they don’t really get to see my progress.

“It’s nice to show them that I’m following my dream and my passion and I’m not taking the easy road out.”

Tomic, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2011, acknowledged Gannon’s impressive victory. “He played really, really well – a lot better than his (562nd) ranking, that’s for sure. I think he suited the grass, so it was good for him. It was a good match.”

Yet, a cloud looms over the achievement facing into the next round as Gannon suffered a fall during the match, injuring his wrist. and needed a physio and ice on his wrist; he acknowledged that recovery was a priority for the night. Facing a match against Grand Slam semi-finalist Dimitrov on Wednesday, Gannon will need a full and swift recovery.

“There’s an opportunity,” he said, “looking forward to tomorrow’s battle.”