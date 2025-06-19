Israel-Iran war: Gulf states scramble to secure diplomatic solution

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian: Gulf states fear US intervention on Israel’s side could lead Iran to retaliate with strikes on US military bases in the region

Arab Gulf states have engaged on multiple diplomatic fronts to end the Israel-Iran war and return to regional stability as tensions rise.

Unanimous Gulf condemnation of Israel’s attack on Iran has presaged a battle for self-preservation. The war could destroy decades of economic advancement achieved by the Gulf countries and destabilise the region.

Having cultivated relations with Iran for years, the six Gulf Co-operation Council states – the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait – are campaigning for an end to hostilities. They fear US intervention on Israel’s side could prompt Iran to retaliate by striking US military bases in the Gulf, dangerously widening the conflict.

An Emirati analyst who has close ties to his government said the Gulf leaders “may not support US intervention [by] allowing airspace access or the use of bases, but they can’t prevent it”. Iran could retaliate by closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil flows, while Israel could bomb Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, located on the Gulf coast, which would release land, sea and air pollution.

Due to its ties to both Iran and Israel, the Emirates has taken the lead. President Mohammed bin Zayed told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian that the Emirates has been engaged in “intensive consultations with all concerned parties” to de-escalate the crisis. Bin Zayed has also contacted Russian president Vladimir Putin, who in turn has spoken to Pezeshkian, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US president Donald Trump with the same objective.

Oman has been incensed over Israel’s attack, which disrupted talks the sultanate had mediated between the US and Iran on limiting Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. The cancelled sixth round of talks was to take place last Sunday, 48 hours after Israel began bombing Iran. Tehran has said Iran will resume the talks once there is a ceasefire.

Having restored diplomatic ties with Iran in 2023 after six years of estrangement, Saudi Arabia has engaged with Tehran and Washington since “day one”, according to Saudi analyst Ali Shihabi. The best outcome would be a deal between Iran and the US, he said.

Crown prince and de facto Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman has discussed the situation with the Iranian and Emirati presidents. The prince fears war could disrupt his 2030 plan to develop the kingdom’s economy and reduce its dependence on volatile oil revenues.

Qatar – which has mediated between Hamas and Israel – has been “engaging daily” with the US, its foreign ministry spokesman said.

Kuwait could be the Gulf country to suffer most from a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz as 90 per cent of its exports pass through the waterway. Its government fears spillover from the Israel-Iran war could extend far beyond the Gulf region.