Turkey mounts air strikes in Iraq and Syria after clashes with PKK militants

Turkish air operations were conducted in northern Iraq and Syria on Saturday and the targets hit included bases, shelters and oil facilities believed to be used by PKK militants, the Turkish defence ministry said. Photograph: Getty

The Turkish air force conducted air strikes in northern Iraq and Syria on Saturday and destroyed 29 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) after 12 Turkish soldiers were killed in the past two days in northern Iraq, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The operations were conducted in northern Iraq and Syria at 10pm (7pm Irish time) and the targets hit included bases, shelters and oil facilities believed to be used by PKK militants, the ministry said.

It did not say which regions of northern Iraq and Syria the air strikes had targeted.

Earlier on Saturday, the defence ministry said 12 Turkish soldiers had been killed in the past two days in clashes with PKK militants in northern Iraq.

READ MORE

The military carried out operations on PKK targets, “neutralising” at least 16 PKK militants on Saturday in ongoing clashes, the ministry said in a statement. Turkey typically uses the term “neutralised” to mean killed. The ministry also said seven militants had been killed on Friday.

[ Turkey responds to Ankara bombing with air strikes in Iraq ]

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there. – Reuters