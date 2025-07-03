Best golf courses in Co Louth: Bucket list courses and hidden gems from Baltray to Ardee

Bucket Lists

The drive from Drogheda along the River Boyne to the village of Baltray is one which heightens expectations of what awaits at the mouth of the river. County Louth Golf Club – a fine, traditional links – has earned its place among the top courses in the country.

Originally designed in the 1890s by a Scottish professional with the wonderful name of Mr Snowball, the man most responsible for leaving his imprint on this seaside course – where Shane Lowry won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009 – was the noted golf course architect Tom Simpson and his assistant Molly Gourlay.

Fairways to Heaven - Ireland's Ultimate Golf Guide

The links itself is a true test from start-to-finish, as it weaves its way in different directions but still consists of two loops. The most dramatic run of holes comes on the back nine, with the run from the 10th to 13th comprising arguably the best sequence of four successive par-fours anywhere. The 14th is the shortest of the par-fours but one of the best, playing from the elevated tee with the final destination of a green planted into the sand hills.

In every sense, Baltray – the traditional home of the men’s East of Ireland championship – is a links that will reward and captivate, while being at all times challenging. Its clever design, utilising the terrain that is primarily flat before delving into the sand hills from the 12th to the 14th, entices and demands attention on every shot.

The 17th hole prior to the Irish Legends 2023 at Seapoint Golf Club in 2023. Photograph: Phil Inglis/Getty Images

As part of the bucket list, it is worth factoring in a round at the adjacent Seapoint links – designed by Des Smyth and Declan Branigan – which has matured wonderfully, especially the back nine which takes in views of the Irish Sea from a number of vantage points.

The best is probably left to last at Seapoint. The 18th hole running along the coastline back to the clubhouse where the spirit of the 19th hole welcome is very much in play.

Co Louth Golf Club, Baltray, Drogheda, Co Louth, A92 HK03; 041-9881530

Seapoint Golf Club, Termonfeckin, Co Louth; 041-9822333; email: ed@seapoint.ie

Hidden Gem

Greenore is a long established course dating back to the 1890s but remains one of those hidden gems, primarily because its location on the Cooley peninsula overlooking Carlingford Lough ... but it is very much worth discovering as a fine test of golf in a wonderful setting with views across to the Mournes.

Wind, given its location, is invariably a factor but the layout is open with the challenge set before the player off the tee with no hidden surprises.

Although flat, the loughside course has its challenges with tidal water in play, most notably on the sixth and seventh holes. The tee to the Par 3 sixth is located on a disused railway line and plays downhill to the green, while it is followed by a demanding Par 4 with a tee shot over water.

Greenore Golf Club, Greenore, Dundalk; 042-9373212

Honourable Mentions

Dundalk Golf Club is a classic parkland course with a reputation for its wonderful greens. Located above the picturesque village of Blackrock, the treelined course has three distinct segments with an opening stretch of four tough Par 4s, then a stretch to the 12th that includes four Par 5s and a tough finishing run all the way to the 18th which is known as “Harrington’s Challenge,” in honour of three-time Major champion Pádraig Harrington who won the Dundalk Scratch Cup in 1995. Dundalk Golf Club, Blackrock, Dundalk, County Louth; 042-9321731; email: manager@dundalkgolfclub.ie

Ardee Golf Club has matured into a lovely tree-lined course and, with the Tain Trail part of the local history, has connections with Cuchulainn in the names of the 1st (Cuchulainn’s Crown) and the seventh (Ferdia). The stretch of holes from the 11th to the 14th is very demanding, with the short 13th that has water in play from tee to green showcasing the picturesque nature of the entire layout. Ardee Golf Club, Townparks, Ardee, Co Louth; 041-6853227; email: office@ardeegolfclub.com