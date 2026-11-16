The decision to send seven people to negotiate on behalf of Europe at talks with Ukraine, Russia and the United States has attracted ridicule, but it reflects a complicated political and constitutional reality. And it could be an important step on the difficult path towards peace.

Europe’s difficult path on Ukraine

After Russia agreed in Abu Dhabi last week to expand trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States to include the Europeans, leaders meeting in Dublin had to decide who should speak for Europe. They settled on a team including representatives from the European Council, the European Commission, Germany, France, Italy, Poland and Britain.

The format disappointed those who believe that Europe needs a single, united voice at the talks, including US special envoy Jared Kushner who said it would be a bigger achievement than getting the Russians to include the Europeans in the negotiations. But the European Union is not a superstate and “Europe” in the context of the war in Ukraine includes other actors such as Britain and Norway, and the unwieldy team chosen in Dublin reflects that complexity.

The so-called E3 of Germany, France and Britain have already established themselves as a European vanguard in talks about the war and that group has expanded to include Italy and Poland, both important Nato member states with different interests and perspectives. But the only institution with the authority to speak for the EU as a whole is the European Council, where all the member states are represented, while the commission is a crucial player when it comes to sanctions against Russia.

The next round of negotiations, like last week’s talks in Abu Dhabi, will be at the level of national security advisers, and leaders are only likely to become involved towards the end of the process. In the meantime, some European leaders could initiate their own contacts with Vladimir Putin, as Norway’s Jonas Gahr Stører and Finland’s Alexander Stubb did recently.

Ukraine and its European allies want an immediate ceasefire but Russia insists that there must first be an agreement on terms to settle the conflict, including a new European security architecture. In Abu Dhabi, the Russians presented what diplomats call a “non-paper” outlining unofficially their opening position on European security.

According to the New York Times, the document includes a demand that Nato should pull back its forces in central and eastern Europe to the positions they held in 1997 and that no foreign forces should be stationed in Ukraine after the war. This echoes demands Moscow made in December 2021, weeks before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in draft treaties with the US and Nato that would also have prohibited further enlargement of Nato.

The latest proposals go further, demanding an end to the supply of any western weapons to Ukraine and that France and Britain should rule out using their nuclear weapons to protect other European countries.

Some European leaders have pointed to the maximalist nature of Russia’s demands as evidence that the Kremlin is not interested in peace and Germany’s Friedrich Merz said in Dublin that Europe doesn’t need a new security architecture.

But the war has destroyed at least one part of the existing architecture in the shape of the Nato-Russia Council and the 1997 Nato-Russia Founding Act regulating their relations, and any postwar settlement will require an institutional structure for contacts between Nato and Russia.

Kushner on Sunday sought to reassure the Europeans that Moscow’s latest demands were only an opening position and that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Abu Dhabi both indicated a willingness to compromise.

“Nato will remain a critical pillar of European security, enhanced by stronger mechanisms for military, communication, deconfliction, and reciprocal de-escalation, with practical ways to address disputes before they become crises. This is why we are working to bring our European partners directly into these discussions,” he wrote on X.

“The press has reported some of the maximalist positions proposed by both sides, along with strong political rhetoric. In our private discussions, both sides understand that practical compromises will be necessary to end this war. Serious and constructive work continues among those of us committed to finding solutions.”

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