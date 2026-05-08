The French revolutionary: can a veteran firebrand stem France’s far-right surge?

Supporters see a man of integrity with exceptional rhetorical skills who has stood by old-school left-wing ideals when others have sold out, while building a movement with a credible shot at taking the most powerful office in France.

Critics see an egotist whose determination to run for the French presidency again after three failed attempts makes a left-wing victory less likely, and could even propel the far right into power.

So who is Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the 74-year-old left-wing firebrand who began his campaign for France’s 2027 presidential election this week, wrong-footing more moderate rivals who are still debating how to select a united left candidate?

Mélenchon was born in Tangier in Morocco in 1951 to a family of Spanish and Sicilian descent who had lived in neighbouring Algeria, then ruled by France.

It was a “nationalist” and quite right-wing milieu, he recalled in a recent interview, but these early years made him comfortable with ethnic diversity and gave him an appreciation for political struggle as he witnessed the local struggle for nationhood.

When Morocco and then Algeria won their independence, Mélenchon and his family were part of a wave of people of European descent who were displaced to France.

He arrived just in time to witness France’s 1968 social uprising. Teaching was suspended in his high school in the eastern region of Jura, and the students formed their own socialist council, listening with ears pressed to the radio to hear the latest developments from Paris.

The young Mélenchon arrived at university at a time when the left in France had fragmented in response to revelations of the extent of repression in the Soviet Union.

Jean Luc Mélenchon in the late 1980s. Photograph: Bernard Bisson/Sygma via Getty Images

Always a hothead, he picked the faction who “resisted everything”, he told a recent interview with broadcaster TF1; he chose a Trotskyist group that advocated for an internal revolution in France, an idea he remains committed to to this day.

From the mid-1970s, however, he began a period of working within the system, joining the Socialist Party and playing a role in the 1981 victory of François Mitterrand.

“Everyone thought that Francois Mitterand was too old, that he was finished, that he should never have been a candidate, and we were completely alone,” Mélenchon recently recalled, relishing the memory of how they had all been proved wrong.

US president Ronald Reagan with French president Francois Mitterrand in 1988. Photograph: Diana Walker/Getty Images

Going against the free market liberalism that was coming into vogue elsewhere with the elections of Ronald Reagan and later Margaret Thatcher, Mitterand deployed a radical programme, nationalising banks and swathes of French industry, reducing the retirement age to 60 and instituting a 39-hour working week.

This was followed by an abrupt pivot to austerity as the reaction on international markets forced three devaluations of the franc within 18 months, with a punishing effect on the average French citizen’s purchasing power and standard of living.

Mélenchon believes France’s Socialist Party abandoned its true beliefs at that moment and has never returned to them. He remained within the party through the 1990s, forming a faction that sought to push it towards the left, and served as a junior minister in a left-wing unity government in the early 2000s.

But he split from the party in 2008 over its decision to support the Lisbon Treaty. His earlier enthusiasm for the potential of the European Union to advance socialism had faded. Mélenchon viewed the party’s decision to back the treaty, which established the EU in its current form, as an unforgivable betrayal of the French public’s rejection of similar reforms in a referendum a few years earlier. It meant voting alongside the conservative government of the day.

He said at the time that he wanted to represent the “many thousands of people like me who believe another left is possible, a left that confronts the right”.

A campaign poster for Jean-Luc Mélenchon in 2022. Photograph: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

The political movement he would go on to found, La France Insoumise or France Unbowed, differs from the rest of the left in that it still believes in revolution or at least a “rupture” with the current system, Mélenchon has said.

Its platform calls for the foundation of a new “Sixth Republic”, a break with France’s current republican system of government that was founded in 1958, in which the president would be less powerful and the public could initiate referendums and recall votes for people in elected office.

Broadly, his platform is that “everyone has the right to live with dignity, and therefore wealth must be distributed. And sometimes, the means of production must be nationalised,” he told an online media outlet this week. “And sometimes, we need to nationalise common goods.”

The Socialist Party, he has said, “no longer has a left wing” and is “all pretty much in agreement, saying nothing at all”.

Mélenchon is loathed by much of the centre-left in France, who see him as a spoiler candidate who is too far left to appeal to a broad electorate and will ruin the chances of a more moderate candidate.

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French presidential elections are typically decided in a second-round run-off vote between the two most popular candidates in the first round. Polling suggests that in a second-round run-off between Mélenchon and current poll leader Jordan Bardella of the far right National Rally, Bardella would win.

Mélenchon brushed this prospect off in a recent press conference as “the main campaign argument of people who are incapable of reaching the second round, in any way whatsoever, and even of beating me”.

He points out that in the last presidential election in 2022 he won 22 per cent in the first round, far ahead of other progressive candidates and his closest result ever to making the second round.

His vote share was just shy of the 23 per cent won by the far-right Marine Le Pen, who went into a run-off with the ultimate winner Emmanuel Macron.

French presidential election candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s biting humour has endeared him to some voters. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

He has brushed off the idea that in a two-way choice between him and the far right, the French public could choose the latter.

“This country isn’t full of racists and fascists,” he told a recent interview. “I have absolutely no doubt about what will happen in this country.”

Yet Mélenchon is also a divisive figure on the left for reasons beyond strategy.

He has a reputation for ego, epitomised by an infamous incident when the headquarters of his party was raided during an investigation into alleged misuse of funds, and a camera captured him roaring in fury into the face of a police officer: “I am the republic!”

A 2025 investigative book based on extensive interviews of defectors described France Unbowed as effectively a one-man party, in which Mélenchon maintains absolute control by purging any dissent.

The party took an uncompromising stance on Gaza early on the war and Mélenchon has been dogged by accusations of anti-Semitism since.

In an earlier period of his career he made crude remarks about headscarves, once remarking: “I don’t see why God would care about a rag on someone’s head.” He has since acknowledged that he was insensitive, and is now more commonly accused of consorting with Islamists.

Gianpaolo Furgiuele, a psychoanalyst who has written a book about Mélenchon, suggests that his fourth candidacy suggests he has “difficulty leaving the stage”.

It also “reflects the current state of the French left”, he continued.

“No personality seems capable of sustainably uniting this political space ... He is certainly divisive in public opinion, but still carries weight within his own camp and the broader left. This centrality likely reinforces the idea that he remains, in his own eyes, indispensable.”

Mélenchon is rarely wrong-footed when criticism is put to him in interviews, ably deflecting with a combination of lightning-quick comebacks, affable self-deprecation and humour.

“I have no life outside politics,” Mélenchon observed recently. “I must be unbearable in ordinary life.”