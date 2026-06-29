Five people dead in shooting in northern Germany, police say

Stade has about 50,000 inhabitants and is located west of Hamburg. Photograph: Michaela Stache/AFP via Getty Images

Five ‌people are dead ​after a shooting in ​the northern ⁠German town ‌of ‌Stade, ​and ⁠a ​male suspect has ​been ‌detained, police ​said on ⁠Monday.

The ⁠motive ​is currently unclear, they added.

Police said they were conducting a major operation in an area outside the town centre.

Local media reported ⁠that ​the incident ​had taken place ‌in a youth centre ​in central Stade, a ⁠town ⁠of ​just below 50,000 people to the west of Hamburg.

Some reports referred to multiple suspects, ‌but police ⁠did not immediately confirm this. - Reuters

- This is a developing story