Europe

Five people dead in shooting in northern Germany, police say

Male suspect detained but motive currently unclear

Stade has about 50,000 inhabitants and is located west of Hamburg. Photograph: Michaela Stache/AFP via Getty Images
Stade has about 50,000 inhabitants and is located west of Hamburg. Photograph: Michaela Stache/AFP via Getty Images
Mon Jun 29 2026 - 13:101 MIN READ

Five ‌people are dead ​after a shooting in ​the northern ⁠German town ‌of ‌Stade, ​and ⁠a ​male suspect has ​been ‌detained, police ​said on ⁠Monday.

The ⁠motive ​is currently unclear, they added.

Police said they were conducting a major operation in an area outside the town centre.

Local media reported ⁠that ​the incident ​had taken place ‌in a youth centre ​in central Stade, a ⁠town ⁠of ​just below 50,000 people to the west of Hamburg.

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Some reports referred to multiple suspects, ‌but police ⁠did not immediately confirm this. - Reuters

- This is a developing story

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