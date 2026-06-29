Five people dead in shooting in northern Germany, police say

Five people are dead after a shooting in the northern German town of Stade, and a male suspect has been detained, police said on Monday.
The motive is currently unclear, they added.
Police said they were conducting a major operation in an area outside the town centre.
Local media reported that the incident had taken place in a youth centre in central Stade, a town of just below 50,000 people to the west of Hamburg.
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Some reports referred to multiple suspects, but police did not immediately confirm this. - Reuters
- This is a developing story