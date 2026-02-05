Ukraine and Russia begin second day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi

A worker repairs an energy substation on Wednesday in Kyiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Ukraine and Russia started a second day of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to end Europe’s most destructive conflict since the second World War, after a first day described as productive and positive by both Kyiv and Moscow.

Russian president and Vladimir Putin’s ​envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday that there was progress and ‍a positive movement forward in negotiations on how to end the four-year war.

Ukraine’s top negotiator Rustem Umerov said after Wednesday’s meetings that the discussions were “meaningful and productive, focusing on concrete steps and practical solutions”.

Announcing the start of the second day of talks, he said the officials would work in the same formats as during their first day – trilateral consultations, group discussions, and then again joint co-ordination of the positions.

“The second day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi has begun,” Umerov said on the Telegram app.

Dmitriev said that active work was under way to restore Russia’s relations with the US, including within the framework of a US-Russia working group on the economy.

“The warmongers from Europe, from Britain, are constantly trying to interfere with this process, constantly trying to meddle in it. And the more such attempts there are, the more we see that progress is definitely being made,” Dmitriev said.

“There is positive movement forward,” he said, in comments supplied by his press service.

US president Donald Trump’s administration has pushed both Kyiv and Moscow to find a compromise to end the war, but the two sides appear to remain far apart on key points despite several rounds of talks with US officials.

Ukrainian officials have said that this round of talks was different compared with previous attempts as the Russian delegation also included military teams.

The most complicated issues are Moscow’s demands that Kyiv cede land it still controls in the eastern Donetsk region and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which is in a Russian-occupied area.

As a precondition for any deal, Moscow wants Kyiv to pull its troops from all of the Donetsk region, including a line of heavily fortified cities regarded as one of Ukraine’s strongest defences.

Ukraine has said the conflict should be frozen along the current front lines and rejects any unilateral pullback of its forces. Kyiv says it wants control of the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

Russia occupies about 20 per cent of Ukraine’s national territory, including Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region seized before the 2022 invasion. Analysts say Russia has gained about 1.5 per cent of Ukrainian territory since early 2024.

As talks continued, Russia ​carried out a “massive” ‍drone attack on railway infrastructure ‍in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, according to deputy ‌prime minister Oleksiy ⁠Kuleba on ‌Thursday.

The ​railway’s ‍energy infrastructure was also targeted, Kuleba said ⁠on the ⁠Telegram messaging app, ⁠posting photos of damaged ‍railway cars.

“The enemy is trying to stop train traffic,” Kuleba ‌said, describing the ‌attack as “another act of terrorism” ‌against Ukrainian logistics. – Reuters