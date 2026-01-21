Can Europe hold its nerve with Trump as leaders meet for high-stakes summit?

European leaders at Davos will compare notes from their individual attempts to get a read on Donald Trump’s intentions. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen tells a memorable anecdote about attending the top-level summits that bring together all 27 EU leaders.

The Danish prime minister had to move the date of her wedding, not once but twice, to accommodate meetings of the European Council in the summer of 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The no-nonsense politician tied the knot with her husband, a Danish film director, several days earlier than planned that July. Then she departed for a marathon four-day summit to negotiate a major pandemic recovery fund.

Not exactly the traditional honeymoon.

Frederiksen is back in Brussels again on Thursday for an emergency EU summit where the stakes for Denmark, its semi-autonomous territory Greenland, and Europe, couldn’t be higher.

The fact Denmark has always been one of America’s closest allies has not tempered Donald Trump’s desire to take over Greenland, by economic coercion if necessary.

What happens in the coming days and weeks could well define the transatlantic relationship for the remaining three years of the Trump administration, and perhaps beyond.

European leaders will compare notes from their individual attempts to get a read on Trump’s intentions.

Is he truly fixated on acquiring the huge northern land mass at any cost? Would Trump go for a deal where Europe promised to increase its military commitments to secure the Arctic region, and bankroll an expanded network of US military bases on the ice-covered island? Maybe you throw in something about joint mineral exploration ventures as well.

The EU’s 27 leaders will spend some time over dinner talking about the possibility of placating Trump, without compromising Denmark and Greenland’s sovereignty.

Trump’s ambitions may be an exercise in the flexing of US power for power’s sake. That would make the job of talking him down from his demands very difficult.

“No nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States, we’re a great power,” Trump told attendees at Davos on Wednesday.

Denmark, and Europe, were ungrateful. “Without us you’d all be speaking German and a little Japanese perhaps,” he said.

There might have been a brief moment of relief when Trump appeared to rule out using military force. There was no question of him pulling back from his threats to use economic force to get what he wants.

The US president has said he will charge tariffs of 10 per cent, then 25 per cent, on trade coming from Denmark and several other European countries, unless Greenland is sold, like a piece of New York real estate.

Given practical customs difficulties, it is likely any US tariffs would have to apply to the whole EU market.

The EU has a package of counter-tariffs drawn up to hit €93 billion-worth of US trade, held over from the time the two sides came to blows last summer. Back then Brussels judged that a trade war should be avoided at nearly all cost.

The governments of Ireland, Germany and Italy were particularly wary of direct confrontation, fearing their exposure in a transatlantic rift.

It seems there is an appetite for a firmer response this time. Still, you need a very high threshold of political pain to hold your nerve in a trade war.

Emergency anti-coercion powers would allow the EU to put limits on US multinational companies’ operations in the European market. Going for that nuclear option would – policymakers hope – put huge pressure on the financial markets, Congress and industry to restrain Trump. That’s in the event some deal is not hatched before things get that bad.

At the moment there’s a feeling things could get pretty rough before they get better.