Social media memes soar after Emmanuel Macron’s Top Gun look at Davos

Emmanuel Macron’s aviator sunglasses have caught the eye, with ​social media users debating his choice of a “Top Gun” look as he criticised Donald Trump over Greenland during his ‍speech in Davos.

Speaking to global leaders at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, ‍the French president wore the dark, reflective sunglasses which French eyewear brand Henry Jullien gave him in 2024.

Mr Macron’s office said the choice to wear sunglasses during his speech, which took place indoors, was to protect ‌his eyes because of a burst blood vessel.

Memes, comments and speculation over ⁠Mr Macron’s appearance surged on social media after his speech, with some supporters praising his look ‌and ​opponents ‍dismissing it as bombastic or speculating about his health.

One meme, with the headline “Duel in Davos,” was styled like a Top Gun parody, with Mr Macron and the US president looking at each other, both wearing military-style flight suits, and Mr Macron, looking very small ⁠next to Mr Trump, sporting oversized aviator sunglasses.

Emmanuel Macron is seen here with a bloodshot right eye on Friday. Photograph: Philippe Magoni/AP

References to the 1986 movie starring Tom Cruise were ubiquitous.

“Trump: ⁠be careful ... Macron is here,” one social ⁠media user said on X, with a picture of the French president with the aviator glasses. “Could he not find some more sober glasses?” another user asked.

Italian right-wing ‍newspaper Libero called Macron a “great braggart”.

Even some of Macron’s colleagues got in on the act, with European affairs minister Benjamin Haddad posting a version of the “Soyboy vs Yes Chad” meme, with Chad donning aviators and draped in a French flag.

[ US tactics on Greenland ‘tearing apart’ existing trade deal, Minister claims ]

Worldwide searches for Henry Jullien glasses also surged, peaking around 7am on Wednesday, according to Google Trends. A spokesperson for the brand said the company was receiving an unusually high numbers of calls.

The French ‌luxury firm, owned by ‌Italian group iVision Tech, said the model worn by Macron was its Pacific S 01, with a price tag of €659 on its website. Shares in iVision ‌Tech were up almost 6 per cent on Wednesday.

During his speech, Mr Macron described as “fundamentally unacceptable” Washington’s threat to impose new tariffs, including ⁠on French wine and champagne, to bend Europe’s resolve and allow it to buy Greenland.

Mr Macron also promised France would stand up to “bullies”. – Reuters