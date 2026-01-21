‘Challenge is still there’ over Greenland despite Trump ruling out force, Denmark warns

Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen: 'What is clear after this speech is that the president’s ambition remains intact.' Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times

Denmark has welcomed US president Donald Trump ruling out force to take Greenland but has warned that the “challenge is still there”.

Mr Trump has upped the pressure on Europe to cede control of Greenland or face the consequences, saying that Nato owes it to the US to grant it full rights to the territory.

In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Mr Trump said that he was seeking “immediate negotiations” on acquiring the sovereign Danish territory for national security reasons.

While Mr Trump ruled out the use of military force, he suggested that he would weigh Europe’s response to his demands when considering the US commitment to Nato in future.

“You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember,” the US president said.

Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, said that while Mr Trump’s statement that he would not use force to take Greenland was positive, he said the president had not dropped his ambitions to acquire the island.

US president Donald Trump (right) with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte in Davos on Wednesday. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

“What is clear after this speech is that the president’s ambition remains intact,” he told reporters. “It is, in isolation, positive that it is being said that military force will not be used, but that does not make the problem go away. The challenge is still there.”

The European Union’s 27 leaders, meanwhile, will meet in Brussels on Thursday evening to game out a joint response to Mr Trump’s threats.

The European Council summit is expected to discuss the prospects of talking the US president down from his demands that negotiations begin immediately to arrange the “sale” of Greenland from Denmark to the US.

French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to advocate for the EU to take a tougher stance in its relations with the White House, than it has to date.

Discussions between the European Commission and national capitals indicate a clear desire from most governments to avoid an economically damaging trade war between Brussels and Washington.

The EU summit is intended to sound out the levels of political support for various steps of possible retaliation, in the event the Trump administration proceeds with threats to levy fresh tariffs on Denmark and other EU countries on February 1st.

It is expected the initial EU retaliation would be limited to a package of counter-tariffs drawn up to hit €93 billion worth of US trade.

It is understood the current preference is for tougher measures, such as the EU’s anti-coercion instrument, which would allow the union to target and restrict the operation of US multinationals in Europe, to be kept in reserve as leverage in the event the dispute escalates.

The European Parliament has decided to suspend its work on the European ‍Union’s trade deal with the United States in protest at president Donald Trump’s demands ‍to acquire Greenland and threats of tariffs on European allies who oppose his plan.

The EU assembly has been debating legislative proposals to remove many EU import duties ‌on US goods, a key part of the agreement struck in Turnberry, Scotland, at ⁠the end of July, as well as to continue zero duties ‌for ​US ‍lobsters, initially agreed with Trump in 2020.

The proposals require approval by the parliament and EU governments.

[ Trump’s Davos speech reflects how emboldened he has become and how ineffectual Europe isOpens in new window ]

Many politicians have complained that the trade deal is lopsided, with the ⁠EU required to cut most import duties while the US sticks ⁠to a broad rate of 15 per cent.

⁠However, they had previously appeared willing to accept it, albeit with conditions, such as an 18-month sunset clause ‍and measures to respond to possible surges of US imports.

The trade committee of the European Parliament was due to set its position in votes on January 26th-27th. However, this has now been postponed.

The chair of the committee Bernd Lange told a news conference on Wednesday that the new tariff threats had ‌broken the Turnberry deal, ‌saying it would now be put on hold until further notice.

However, freezing the deal risks angering Trump, which could lead ‌to higher US tariffs. The Trump administration has also ruled out any concessions, such ⁠as cutting tariffs on spirits or steel, until the deal is in place.

Separately, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde walked out of a dinner at the World Economic Forum during a speech critical of Europe by US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick.

The ECB president exited during a passage of heavy criticism levelled at Europe by Mr Lutnick that drew heckling at the dinner on Tuesday night, said one of the sources who was briefed on what happened.

The dinner was hosted by BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink as co-chairman of the World Economic Forum for all of the major members of the forum along with heads of state and other dignitaries, a person who was invited to it said.

A couple of hundred people were invited to the dinner. Mr Fink ended the dinner before dessert after the heckling incident as people were walking out, one of the sources said. – Additional reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg