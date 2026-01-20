Commuter train derails near Barcelona, killing driver and injuring 20

A commuter train derailed on Tuesday after a ‍containment wall fell on the track due to heavy rain ‍near the city of Barcelona, killing the driver and injuring around 20 people, a source ‌at the Catalonia regional government and several local media ⁠outlets said.

The accident occurred just two days ‌after ​a ‍high-speed train collision and derailment near Adamuz in Spain’s southern Córdoba province that killed 42 people.

In the latest disaster on Spain’s railways, 20 ambulances were dispatched to ⁠Gelida on the outskirts of ⁠Barcelona with 38 firefighter units on Tuesday.

The suburban ‍train derailment occurred in a region long plagued by underfunded rail services and frequent incidents.

In a separate incident on Tuesday night, traffic between Blanes and Maçanet-Massanes south of the city of ‌Girona – also part of ‌the Barcelona commuter rail network – was interrupted “due to a train axle ‌coming off the track”, Spanish rail operator Adif said ⁠in a statement.

[ Spanish train operator orders speed limit on Madrid-Barcelona line following fatal crash ]

On Sunday evening two packed high-speed trains collided in one of the worst accidents in the country in more than a decade.

The incident near Córdoba occurred when the tail-end of a train travelling from Málaga to Madrid derailed and smashed sideways into an oncoming train on a parallel track.

Several carriages of the Madrid-bound train derailed at about 7.45pm local time and the force of their impact on the second train pushed some of its carriages down a four-metre slope. – Agencies