At least seven killed after two trains derail in Spain

The accident happened at Adamuz, near Cordoba in Andalusia, when high-speed Iryo train left the tracks

A high-speed Iryo train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed from the track near Adamuz in Andalusia. Photograph: Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images
Sun Jan 18 2026 - 21:331 MIN READ

At least seven people have been killed after two high-speed trains derailed in southern ‍Spain, the state-run television channel RTVE said, citing police sources.

The accident happened on Sunday evening near Adamuz, which is near Cordoba. An unknown number of passengers have been ‌injured, RTVE said.

“The Iryo 6189 Málaga - (to Madrid) train ⁠has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto ‌the ​adjacent ‍track. The (Madrid) to Huelva train which was travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed,” Adif, which runs the rail network, said in ⁠a social media post.

Adif said the accident happened ⁠about 10 minutes after the Iryo ⁠train left Cordoba heading towards Madrid at 6.40pm (5.40pm Irish time).

Iryo is an Italian-run private ‍rail operator. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adif has suspended all rail services between Madrid and Andalusia.

Andalusia emergency services said on social media that all rail traffic had been halted and emergency services were on their way, ‌including at least ‌nine ambulances and emergency support vehicles.

Salvador Jimenez, a journalist for RTVE who was on board the train to Madrid, shared images showing the rear carriage of ⁠the train lying on its side, with evacuated passengers sitting on the side of the carriage. – Reuters

