Greenland live updates: Ireland urges ‘measured’ EU response to Trump’s tariffs threat

Main points

Trump accounced on Saturday he would impose tariffs on eight European countries from the beginning of February until a deal is reached on the purchase of Greenland

The European Commission is considering a package of counter tariffs

EU leaders will convene an emergency summit this week to consider how to push back against Trump

Key Reads

It is clear the US-EU trade deal agreed last summer “will not proceed anymore”, the chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee has said following Donald Trump’s “unacceptable” threat.

German MEP Bernd Lange said on Monday that the fate of the deal, which was described by Department of Finance officials as being of “critical importance” to the Irish economy, will be decided on Wednesday.

“We are discussing this quite intensively because there was a breaking of the deal by the United States even before this action from Trump so we were quite sceptical.

“After this threat, it’s totally clear this deal will be put on ice, and we will not proceed anymore. We will discuss it and decide it finally on Wednesday,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The deal, which set US tariffs on imports from the EU at 15 per cent in exchange for Europe not applying levies on American exports, was described in Department of Finance documents published last Friday as being “of critical importance to the Irish economy”.

Mr Lange said counter measures are “ready”, having been drawn up prior to trade negotiations with the US last year.

“The list is there,” he said, adding that it could be enforced “immediately”.

He said Trump’s use of tariffs as a political threat on Saturday is “totally unacceptable”.

Mr Lange said security is a “weakness” of the EU, adding that this was the “main reason” the trade deal was accepted in July in Scotland.

“But on the other side, we have to defend our European sovereignty,” he said, adding: “The experience in the last year is totally clear that if we are not going in a clear and offensive manner, at the end of the day, it is totally unsecure and unpredictable what is happening in the United States.”

Photograph: Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images

British prime minister Keir Starmer said on Monday ‍that calm discussion between allies was needed on Greenland to ‍ensure that historic alliances could endure.

Starmer told a press conference that ⁠Britain’s alliance with the United States had provided ‌security ​and prosperity ‍for decades, and said he was determined to maintain those ties.

But he said Trump’s threats to impose ⁠escalating tariffs on Britain and European allies ⁠until the US was ⁠allowed to buy Greenland was wrong. He said the future of Greenland ‍must be decided by Denmark alone.

“Alliances endure because they’re built on respect and partnership, not pressure,” he said.

“That is why I’ve said the use of tariffs against allies is completely wrong. It ‌is not ‌the right way to resolve differences within an alliance.”

He said on Greenland: “the right ‌way to approach an issue of this seriousness is ⁠through calm discussion between allies".

He said tariffs ‌should not ⁠be used ‌against allies, ​and ‍that his focus was to ⁠ensure ⁠a “tariff war” is avoided. - Reuters

Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub in letter to Norwegian PM

Here is the full text of the letter sent by Donald Trump to Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr ‍Stoere:

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

The Nobel Peace Prize isn’t decided by the Norwegian government but is awarded by an independent committee.

Trump’s letter, which was first reported by a PBS journalist on X, was shared by Trump’s National Security Council with several other European governments, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private correspondence. – Bloomberg

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris is attending a meeting of EU finance ministers on Monday, where the threat of fresh tariffs by the US will be discussed.

In advance of the meeting, Mr Harris said an “incredible amount of work” was put into reaching an agreement with the US to protect transatlantic economic activity.

He said developments which “seek to undermine” and “move away from that by the US are most concerning and very unwelcome”.

“Ireland always favours agreement and dialogue. This threat of penalising European economies and businesses and linking that with Greenland is completely unacceptable and I know Europe will stand united and co-ordinated in considering how to respond,” he said.

Trump told Norwegian PM he no longer feels an ‘obligation to think purely of peace’

US President Donald Trump told ‍Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr ‍Stoere he no longer felt an “obligation to think ‌purely of Peace” ⁠after the Norwegian Nobel Committee ‌did ​not ‍award him the Nobel Peace Prize, as he ⁠repeated his demand ⁠for control of ⁠Greenland in a letter seen ‍by Reuters.

The Norwegian prime minister’s office did not immediately reply to a request for ‌comment. – Reuters

UK prime minister Keir Starmer is due to speak at Downing Street on Monday following Donald Trump’s threats to ramp up tariffs until a deal is reached on Greenland.

Mr Starmer has told the US president it is “wrong” to apply tariffs to the UK and other European allies opposing his efforts to take over Greenland.

He will set out the UK’s approach to working with allies and how the country will be “led by our values”, according to a Government source.

It comes as UN secretary general Antonio Guterres warned the UN has “no leverage” in resolving major global conflicts compared to the “big powers”, adding the US appears to believe its own power is more important than international law.

“There are those that believe the power of law should be replaced by the law of power,” Mr Guterres told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Indeed, when one sees the present policy of the United States, there is a clear conviction that multilateral solutions are not relevant and that what matters is the exercise of the power and the influence of the United States and sometimes in this respect by the norms of international law”. – PA

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has said the EU must “remain calm” in considering its response to Donald Trump’s vow to impost tariffs, saying there should be no “knee-jerk reactions”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Monday, Ms McEntee described the US president’s vow to implement tariffs on eight European countries until a deal is reached for the US to purchase Greenland as “unprecedented”.

“I think it’s important that we remain calm and that there aren’t knee-jerk reactions here. The EU has to look to see what options we have,” she said.

Noting that options are due to be discussed at a meeting of EU leaders this week, Ms McEntee said: “We need to be measured here in our response”, adding that dialogue and engagement must be the first step with the US.

She said the anti-coercion instrument, which would restrict access to the single market, is an “extreme measure” and “is there as a last resort”.

Asked if the development was a result of Trump’s power “going unchecked”, the Minister said:

“I certainly feel that this is an approach that we have never seen from the US, and certainly, there are decisions being taken and directions being taken that we have never seen before, but that doesn’t mean that we should change the response and the approach that we take.

“From Ireland’s perspective, we share excellent relations with the US, and have always done so through various different administrations, but we are a member of the EU, and we will remain unified in our response,” she said.

Ms McEntee reiterated that “what happens to Greenland is for the people of Greenland and for the people of Denmark”.

“But that doesn’t mean we don’t go to the US, that we don’t engage,” she said, adding that “we need to be firm with our friends as well.”

Asked about the annual St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House, Ms McEntee said:

“The US is an excellent partner of Ireland. We have huge relations and ties, not just economically but culturally, and so many other ways.

“But that does not mean where we see wrongdoing, that does not mean where we disagree, that we don’t call it out.

“I think the White House has always been a perfect opportunity for our Taoiseach and for other colleagues to raise issues of concern.”