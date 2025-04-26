Pope Francis’s funeral - watch live: Taoiseach, Tánaiste and President among attendees in the Vatican

Best reads

When Catholics say a final farewell to Pope Francis today, the Church he leaves behind has 10 per cent more members than 12 years ago, when he took over but what next for the Catholic Church asks Derek Scally?

The loud bells of St Peter’s have begun to toll signalling the entrance of the Eucharistic procession with the celebrants entrance of the Mass, to begin at 10am.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the Vatican this morning. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Argentina's President Javier Milei arrives at the Vatican. Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives for late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony PhotographTIZIANA FABI/AFP

Patsy McGarry is in Rome for The Irish Times and has sent this early update.

" It’s a glorious cloudless blue-sky morning here at St Peter’s Square in Rome as clergy in ostentatious, if splendid, garments gather for the funeral Mass of a humble Pope Francis. The altogether more reserved faithful, in comparatively dull greys blacks, and occasional blue, filll up the rest of the Square as overhead seeming fleets of helicopters drown out the rosary being led over a powerful PA system."

As you might imagine given the scale of the event and the number of world leaders in attendance, there has been an elaborate and enormous security net placed over the Vatican and across Rome. Thousands of police have been deployed with fighter jets and helicopters policing the skies and soldiers with anti-drone weapons spread out across the square.

The President, Michael D Higgins, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Tanaiste Simon Harris are all at the funeral.

Others who at the funeral include the US president Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden. The UN secretary general, António Guterres is in the congregation as is Emmanuel Macron, the president of France; as well as Britain’s prime minster Kier Starmer, the heir to the British throne, Prince William, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine; Sergio Mattarella and Giorgia Meloni, the president and prime minister of Italy; King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Javier Milei — the president of Argentina is in the Vatican too as is Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The former has in the past called the late Pope a “communist”, an “imbecile” and a “lefty son of a bitch”.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the president of the Philippines where one of the largest Catholic populations in the world live is also in Rome.

Russian president Vladimir Putin - who is the subject of an international criminal court arrest warrant in connection with the invasion of Ukraine - is not here with Russia represented by its culture minister, Olga Lyubimova.

The leaders and political representatives from around the world will be seated in French alphabetical order based on the name of their country with the exceptions being the Argentine president and the Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni who are seated at the front because of their nationalities.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres arrives at the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square. Photograph: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Former US President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden are greeted by members of the clergy as they arrive for lthe funeral ceremony, Photograph: Isabella BONOTTO / AFP

Cardinals getting ready for the funeral of Pope Francis. Photograph: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

It is a testament to the soft power of the Papacy that as many as 170 foreign delegations are in Rome this morning with princes, presidents and prime ministers all jostling for position in the pews.

Last night Cardinal Kevin Farrell the Camerlengo from Driminagh, presided over the closing and sealing of the coffin.

The ceremony began with the reading of a document listing the stages of Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s life and his most important activities as Pope. The one-page written account of his papacy is called a “rogito” in Italian which translates as an official deed.

It said the memory of the 266th Pope “remains in the heart of the Church and of all humanity”.

“He was a simple and popular pastor in his archdiocese, [in Buenos Aires] who travelled far and wide, even by metro and bus. He lived in a flat and prepared his own food because he felt like a normal person.”

Archbishop Diego Ravelli spread a white silk cloth over the face of the Pope, while Cardinal-Camerlengo Farrell sprinkled Francis with holy water.

As is the tradition, a bag of coins minted during the papacy of Francis was placed in the coffin along with the “rogito”

The lid was then placed on the zinc coffin, along with Francis’ cross and coat of arms and a plaque with the Pope’s name and the duration of his life and his papacy while psalms were sung.

After the zinc coffin was sealed, the seals of the Cardinal-Camerlengo and the Prefecture of the Papal Household, the Office for Liturgical Celebrations and the Vatican Chapter were imprinted. The wooden coffin, which bears a cross and the coat of arms of the deceased pope, was then sealed.

The coffin bear a cross and the papal coat of arms which Pope Francis kept from when he was bishop It has a shield and the monogram of his Jesuit order, with the words “Miserando atque eligendo,” Latin for “Having had mercy, he called him.”

Francis made it clear he wanted to break with the traditions surrounding papal funerals and just 12 months ago published a more simplified process so that he could be “laid out and buried like any son or daughter of the church.”

In times past, Popes have been laid to rest in three coffin. A coffin made of cypress wood was placed inside one made of lead and then into a one carved out of oak. The body of Pope Francis - at his request - was placed in just one coffin made of wood and lined with zinc.

After the mass and the final blessings, the wooden coffin will travel in a solemn procession the 4km to the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, a journey through the Eternal City that will take around 40 minutes.

“As I’ve always promised the Virgin, the place is already prepared,” he said in an interview with Mexican TV in 2023. “I want to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore because it’s my great devotion.”

Once there, Pope Francis will be buried in the ground in an undecorated tomb marked with just one word: Franciscus. It will be a private ceremony with the grave open to visitors from Sunday morning.

Pictures from the Vatican show a city getting ready to mourn the passing of a global leader.

Cardinals arrive for late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square in The Vatican. Photograph: Isabella Bonotto/AFP

Nuns hug in front of St Peter's Basilica before the funeral ceremony gets underway. Photograph JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

A man holding a ballon with an image of the late Pope Francis waits along a crowded Via della Conciliazione street ahead of the funeral ceremony. Photograph: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

What is going to happen today? The funeral mass begins once the solemn tolling of the Basilica’s bells which start proceedings fall silent.

The service is being led by the dean of the college of cardinals Italian cardinal Giovanni Battista Re and the ceremony is based on the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis which translates as the Rite of Burial for Roman Pontiffs.

On Friday the Vatican has released the order of service. It is very long

It starts with the Litany of the Saints which sung during the procession of the Pope’s coffin to its place at the front of the Altar.

Much of the singing that will be heard will be from the Sistine Chapel Choir - the Pope’s personal choir. The 20 permanent adult singers and 35 boy singers perform at official papal events and it has been in existence for around 1,500 years making it the oldest choir in the world.

To give you a sense of the geography of the St Peter’s Square funeral, the cardinals and the senior clerics of the Church will be positioned to the left of the Basilica as you face it from the square with the world leaders and other dignitaries seated to the right with the altar and the coffin of Pope Francis positioned between them. Behind the dignitaries are the general public and behind the cardinals and bishops are other clergy and members of religious orders.

People are gathering at the Vatican ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It is going to be a long morning and afternoon for those who arrived early with the funeral starting at 9am Irish time and proceedings likely to continue until well past midday. At least it is a gloriously sunny day in Rome and temperatures at the Vatican are unlikely to climb higher than the mid-20s.

Today promises to be a solemn day and one in which hundreds of millions of Roman Catholics all over the world will mourn the passing of their spiritual leader. Long queues formed outside St Peter’s Square through the night with the first of those in line for a place at the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis taking their positions shortly after 6am local time (5am Irish time).