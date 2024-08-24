Sicily yacht sinking: Italian prosecutor opens manslaughter inquiry

The luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm on Monday while moored off the coast of Porticello, Sicily. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

An Italian prosecutor has opened a manslaughter investigation into the deaths of London-Irish tech magnate Mike Lynch and six other people who were killed when a luxury yacht sank off Sicily this week.

The public prosecutor’s office of Termini Imerese, headed by Ambrogio Cartosio, announced the investigation, saying it was not aimed at any individual person. Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, was among those who died when the family’s 56-metre-long (184-foot) boat, the Bayesian, capsized during a fierce, predawn storm on Monday off Porticello, near Palermo.

Fifteen people survived, including Lynch’s wife, whose company owned the Bayesian, and the yacht’s captain, James Cutfield.

Cutfield and the other survivors have been questioned by the coast guard on behalf of prosecutors. None of them have commented publicly on how the ship went down.

Mr Lynch (59) had invited friends to join him on the yacht to celebrate his acquittal in June in a US fraud trial.

Among those who died in the wreck were Mr Lynch’s lawyer Chris Morvillo and Jonathan Bloomer, a Morgan Stanley banker who had appeared as a character witness in the case on his behalf.

Hannah Lynch’s body was discovered on Friday by divers who scoured the submerged vessel for the past five days. The five other dead passengers were recovered on Wednesday and Thursday, while the body of the only crew member who died, on-board chef Recaldo Thomas, was found on Monday.

Mr Lynch’s family was devastated and in shock, a spokesperson for the family said on Friday, in their first public comments since the yacht sank.

“Their thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy. They would like to sincerely thank the Italian coastguard, emergency services and all those who helped in the rescue,” a statement said. “Their one request now is that their privacy be respected at this time of unspeakable grief.”

The sinking has puzzled naval marine experts who say a boat like the Bayesian, built by Italian high-end yacht manufacturer Perini, should have withstood the storm and in any case should not have sunk as quickly as it did.

Giovanni Costantino, chief executive of The Italian Sea Group, which owns Perini, said the shipwreck was the result of a string of “indescribable, unreasonable errors” made by the crew, and ruled out any design or construction failings.– Reuters