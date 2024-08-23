Sicily yacht sinking: Divers ‘find body’ of last person missing Hannah Lynch (18)

Rescue boats on the fifth day of the search operation after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Italian rescue divers have found the body of the last person missing, believed to be Mike Lynch’s daughter, after the British tech entrepreneur’s superyacht sank off Sicily this week, a source told Reuters.

Italian emergency services resumed their search on Friday for the body of Hannah Evans (18), the only person still unaccounted for since the British tech magnate’s family yacht sank off Sicily this week, killing him and six others.

The British-flagged Bayesian, a 56m (184ft) superyacht carrying 22 passengers and crew, was anchored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, when it capsized and sank on Monday within minutes of being struck by a predawn storm.

A judicial investigation has been opened into the sinking, which has baffled naval marine experts, who say a boat like the Bayesian, built by Italian high-end yacht manufacturer Perini, should have withstood the storm.

READ MORE

The CEO of The Italian Sea Group, which owns Perini, told Reuters the shipwreck was the result of a string of “indescribable, unreasonable errors” made by the crew, and ruled out any design or construction failings.

Pulling the wreck out of the sea, where it is now lying on its right side, apparently intact, at a depth of about 50m may help investigators determine what happened to it, but the operation is likely to be complex and costly.

Nick Sloane, the South African engineer who led the operation to salvage the Costa Concordia cruise liner that sank in 2012, said in Italian media interviews on Friday that the operation would cost up to €15 million.

Of the 22 passengers and crew on board, 15 – including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares – were rescued after escaping on to a lifeboat.

The body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the superyacht, was recovered at the scene of the sinking on Monday.

The boat trip was a celebration of Mr Lynch’s acquittal in a fraud case in the United States.

The businessman, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of carrying out a large fraud relating to its sale to US company Hewlett Packard. – Agencies