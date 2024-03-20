Russia-Ukraine war: France calls Russia’s remarks on troops ‘disinformation and irresponsible’

France has called remarks made by the chief of Russia’s foreign intelligence service “disinformation” and “irresponsible” after he suggested Paris was preparing to send 2,000 troops to Ukraine.

“The manoeuvre orchestrated by Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russian foreign intelligence, once again illustrates Russia’s systematic use of disinformation,” the French defence ministry said in a statement, reports Reuters.

“We consider this type of provocation irresponsible.”

Mr Naryshkin was quoted by the Russian state news agency Tass as saying France was preparing to send 2,000 troops to Ukraine and that French troops would be a legitimate target for Russian forces if they “ever come to the territory of the Russian world with a sword”.

Franco-Russian relations have deteriorated further in recent weeks as Paris has increased its support to Ukraine, including signing a bilateral long-term security accord and promising to send more long-range cruise missiles.

President Emmanuel Macron has also adopted a tougher position on Russia, vowing that Moscow must be defeated. He has not ruled out that European troops may one day have to go to Ukraine, although has made clear that France has no intention of instigating hostilities against Russia.

Paris has accused Russia of habitually spreading false information. According to Reuters, in January it dismissed any notion that Paris had mercenaries in Ukraine a day after Russian legislators adopted a resolution condemning French mercenaries there.

Elsewhere, the Czech Republic says it is on the verge of delivering thousands of extra artillery shells to Ukraine, just weeks after it announced an initiative to source the much-needed supplies from outside the EU.

Its foreign minister, Jan Lipavský, said it had so far secured 300,000 shells and that the ammunition would provide a vital “few months’ breathing space” on the frontline. Sources added the first deliveries would come before June.

“We have a direct experience with 40 years of being a satellite of Moscow, being a country which was invaded in 1968 by Russian tanks to curb the Prague Spring,” said Mr Lipavský, adding that his country could not stand by and watch Ukraine go without help.

“No one really wants to bring back those [Soviet] times, and I have to say that the population is very sensitive to that.”

Ukraine has said it is falling short of ammunition against Russia; the EU has said it expects to meet only 52 per cent of a target set last year to deliver a million shells by March, and a Bill to fund US military aid to Kyiv has been held up in Congress.

Russia is ‘’outshelling’' Ukraine by a five-to-one ratio and Kyiv’s forces are gradually being pushed back on the battlefield. Last month Avdiivka, a frontline town, fell to the Russians after a four-month battle.

Russia and Ukraine said they repelled numerous air attacks late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with intensified pounding of border regions forcing evacuations of civilians on both sides.

Russian officials said air defence systems destroyed Ukraine-launched missiles and drones over Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions bordering Ukraine. Drones were also downed deeper in Russia in the Saratov region.

Intense Russian bombing of Ukraine’s northeastern border region of Sumy meanwhile has prompted Kyiv to order evacuations of civilians. – Agencies