Ukraine war: Two killed in Russian missile attack overnight

A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery gun fires at a Russian target in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Two people were killed in an overnight Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s central Poltava region, Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Monday.

“As a result of the hostile attack, two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown,” Mr Lunin said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the attack was on an industrial facility.

The Ukrainian military has said Russia launched four missiles from the Black Sea overnight, two of which were shot down.

The military reported that Kryvyi Rih region was also hit by missiles in a separate attack. Local authorities said several private houses were damaged, but they did not report casualties.

Authorities in Russia say that air defences destroyed a drone approaching Moscow and as well as two other in a region bordering Ukraine, early on Monday.

Air traffic at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports was suspended, the state-run Tass news agency reported earlier, citing the aviation service. Reuters reports the state aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, said three airports temporarily restricted flights but later returned to normal operation.

Two other drones were destroyed by air defences over the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram. It did not say whether there had been damage or casualties.

On the battlefield, Ukraine said it has liberated the southeastern settlement of Robotyne and is trying to advance further south in its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

The military said last week that its forces had raised the national flag in Robotyne but also said at the time that they were still coming under fire in the settlement. Ukraine reported its troops had entered the strategically important southeastern village on August 22nd, signalling a potentially significant advance in its counteroffensive against Russia.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has indicated democratic elections could take place during wartime if certain conditions are met, Reuters reports.

Elections cannot currently be held in Ukraine under martial law, which must be extended every 90 days and is next due to expire on November 15th, after the normal date in October for parliamentary polls, but before presidential elections which would normally be held in March 2024.

In a television interview, Mr Zelenskiy said he discussed the issue of elections with US Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who visited Kyiv last week. He said elections could occur provided partners shared the cost, legislators approved, and everyone got to the polls – Agencies