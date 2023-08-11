One killed and 16 injured after Russian missile hits hotel used by UN - Ukrainian officials

Rescuers battle a a fire outside a destroyed church after a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. Photograph: Marina Moiseyenko/Getty Images

A Russian missile struck a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, leaving one dead and 16 injured, Ukrainian officials said.

National police said an Iskander missile hit the city at 7.20pm.

“Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers daily from Russian shelling. A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Zaporizhzhia governor Yuriy Malashko said the 16 injured included four children.

READ MORE

Pictures and video shared by officials showed a big crater, wrecked cars and a badly damaged four-storey building with a hotel sign.

Local media reported the damaged building is Reikartz Hotel in the city centre on the bank of the Dnipro river.

The United Nations staff used the hotel when they worked in the town, said Denise Brown, the humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, in an emailed statement.

“I am appalled by the news that a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war has been hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia shortly ago,” Ms Brown said. “I have stayed in this hotel every single time I visited Zaporizhzhia.”

It was the second strike on Zaporizhzhia in as many days. Two young women and a man were killed and nine other people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on Wednesday.

On Friday, TASS news agency said two Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defences on approach to the Russian city of Kursk late on Thursday. The Russian news agency cited regional governor Roman Starovoit.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden asked Congress to approve about $40 billion (€36.3 billion) in additional spending on Thursday, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs.

[ Irish embassy in Kyiv was one of 22 diplomatic missions targeted by Russian state hackers ]

But the request could face opposition in Congress, where some far-right Republicans – especially those with close ties to former president Donald Trump – want to pare back the billions in assistance Washington has sent to Kyiv since Russian troops invaded in February 2022.

Trump, the front-runner in the race to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, has been sharply critical of US support for Ukraine in the war. In July, 70 House members backed an unsuccessful proposal to cut funding for Ukraine. – Reuters