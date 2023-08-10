Ukraine orders evacuation as Russia tries to retake eastern area

A woman walks past buildings damaged by Russian strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Kharkiv officials said on Thursday that Russia had bombed the municipal council building in Kupiansk overnight, injuring two people. Photograph: Emile Ducke/New York Times

Ukraine has ordered thousands of people to leave parts of the eastern Kharkiv region that are under increasingly heavy Russian attacks and announced a “temporary corridor” for ships to leave its Black Sea ports in a potential test of Russia’s naval blockade of the area.

Kharkiv officials said on Thursday that Russia had bombed the municipal council building in Kupiansk overnight, injuring two people, just days after two people were killed in a strike on a blood transfusion centre in the town, which is about 40km from the Russian border and was liberated last September after nearly seven months of occupation.

“Mandatory evacuation of the population is beginning in the de-occupied territories of Kupiansk district ... on account of the constant shelling and the security situation,” the district administration announced, listing Kupiansk and 36 other towns and villages that were subject to the order.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov warned on Wednesday that an evacuation order could be issued as a “precautionary measure” to 53 communities in the Kupiansk area where some 11,000 people are still living, nearly 18 months into Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbour.

“The enemy has significantly increased the shelling of border areas and settlements near the front line. The enemy continues to terrorise the local population, including with air strikes. Therefore, our goal is to preserve the lives of our civilian population as much as possible,” he said.

Local resident Oleksandr Prokopovich (58) works outside his damaged house in Mala Komyshuvakha village, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty

Ukrainian military officials reject Russia’s claims to have gained significant territory near Kupiansk in recent weeks, but acknowledge that it is now subject to heavy fighting as Moscow gathers troops and heavy weapons in the area.

“The epicentre of hostilities, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts, remains the Kupiansk direction. And the scale of the enemy’s forces and resources ... is aimed at trying to change the situation on this part of the front,” said Ukrainian national guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk.

Ukraine says its counteroffensive is making small gains in southeastern areas and around the occupied eastern city of Bakhmut, but Russia contends that Kyiv’s forces have not made any significant progress and are suffering heavy losses.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, joined Kyiv’s senior military and intelligence officials in a video call on Thursday with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and top US general Mark Milley.

Rescuers clear debris after a drone hit an educational establishment in Kharkiv, on August 1st, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty

“My team and I emphasised the key needs of Ukrainian defence forces to ensure successful offensive and effective protection of our cities and infrastructure. We are grateful to our allies for their support. Getting ready for another serious piece of work,” Mr Yermak said.

Ukraine is urging allies to provide longer-range missiles, more air defence systems and F-16 fighter jets. On Wednesday evening, Mr Zelenskiy thanked Germany for pledging to send additional Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv.

Kyiv is also calling on the international community to press Russia to allow the resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, after it reimposed a naval blockade on the area in July.

Ukraine’s navy said “temporary corridors have been announced for merchant vessels going to and from the ports of Ukraine”, primarily to allow the departure of ships trapped there since Russia’s full invasion in February 2022.

Russia offered no immediate response to the announcement, but warned last month that it would view ships using Ukrainian ports as potential military targets.