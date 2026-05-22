Europe

UN refugee agency says $1 million worth of aid lost in Russian strike in Ukraine

Four killed in Ukrainian drone attack in Luhansk, Kremlin says

Rescuers work near a damaged residential building following an air attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photograph: Mykola Synelnykov/AFP via Getty Images
Rescuers work near a damaged residential building following an air attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photograph: Mykola Synelnykov/AFP via Getty Images
Fri May 22 2026 - 12:482 MIN READ

The United Nations ‌refugee agency on Friday said it had lost $1 million (€860,000) worth ‌of aid when a Russian missile struck one of its warehouses ​in Dnipro in eastern Ukraine earlier this week.

The warehouse, which contained emergency shelter materials, including sleeping mats and hygiene ​kits, was destroyed on Wednesday, and two people were killed, ⁠Bernadette Castel-Hollingworth, the UNCHR Representative in Kyiv, said ‌via video ‌link ​from Poland.

The supplies were destined to be distributed to displaced and ⁠war-affected people in ​frontline areas in Ukraine, ​and their destruction deprives people of critical assistance at a ‌time of significant need as ​forced displacement and evacuations continue from frontline regions, ⁠according to UNHCR.

“It ⁠is ​significant for us, because it is the first time that a UNHCR facility is being targeted or attacked,” Castel-Hollingworth said.

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UNHCR said it was part of a broader trend of attacks on humanitarian convoys.

Last week, two ‌clearly marked UN ⁠convoys with humanitarian workers were hit by drones: one truck was delivering aid ‌in the Dnipropetrovsk region, while a convoy on the way ​to Ostriv in the Kherson region ​was also targeted, UNHCR said.

The Kremlin ‌on Friday accused Ukraine of carrying out a “monstrous ‌crime” after Russian officials said an overnight Ukrainian ​drone attack on a Luhansk region college had killed at least four people ​and left 35 children wounded.

Reuters was not able ⁠to immediately verify what happened independently ‌and ‌there ​was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which is fighting ⁠to try ​to return Luhansk, ​one of four regions Russia unilaterally ‌claimed as its own ​in 2022 in what Kyiv ⁠said was an illegal ⁠land ​grab.

Photographs and video released by the Russian authorities showed rescue workers carry a man on a stretcher out of the rubble, severely damaged buildings, one of which ‌appeared to have ⁠partially collapsed, and fires still burning.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ‌reporters on Friday that those responsible needed to ​be brought to justice. – Reuters

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