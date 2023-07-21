Ukraine war: US-supplied cluster bombs ‘having an impact’ on Russian defences, Washington says

Ukrainian forces have begun using US-supplied cluster bombs in the “last week or so” and they are “having an impact” on Russian defences, a White House spokesperson has said.

“They’re using them appropriately, they’re using them effectively and they are actually having an impact on Russia’s defensive formations and Russia’s defensive manoeuvring,” White House national security council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

The munitions – which are banned by more than 120 countries – arrived in Ukraine last week and are seen by the United States as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front lines.

Ukraine has pledged to only use the controversial bombs to dislodge concentrations of Russian enemy soldiers. The weapons, which disperse up to several hundred small explosive charges that can remain unexploded in the ground, are banned by many countries because of the long-term risks they pose to civilians.

The deployment of the munitions comes as Kyiv reports a new attempt by Russia to return to the offensive in the northeast of Ukraine, where it says Moscow has massed 100,000 troops and hundreds of tanks.

In other developments, Ukraine warned it could target all shipping out of Russian and Russian-occupied ports and signalled its readiness to fight on the Black Sea, after Moscow’s declaration of a naval blockade and bombardment of Ukrainian ports.

The tit-for-tat moves come after Russia pulled out of a deal that allowed Ukraine to export its grain via its Black Sea ports on Monday.

The UN’s atomic watchdog says it has been unable to inspect the roofs of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which is occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine accuses Russia of turning the plant into a shield for its artillery guns and dynamiting the reactor roof, turning the site into an atomic bargaining chip.

EU foreign ministers discussed a proposal for a €20 billion fund to pay for weapons, ammunition and military aid for Ukraine over four years. The EU also said it would prolong its sanctions against Russia by six months, until the end of January.

At least three people were confirmed to have been killed during Russia’s third night of successive air strikes on southern Ukrainian port cities on Wednesday, according to Ukrainian officials. A security guard was killed in Odesa and a married couple were killed in Mykolaiv. China also confirmed its consulate building in Odesa was damaged in the latest strikes. – Guardian