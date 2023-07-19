Ukraine says Russia intentionally struck grain terminals, port in Odesa

Workers extract a part of a rocket through a hole in a roof of a building in Odesa. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/EPA

Russia intentionally struck grain terminals and port infrastructure in Odesa in its latest air strikes, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Wednesday.

Political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter that the attacks on Ukraine’s main Black Sea port reflected Russia’s attitude towards food security.

“The main objective is to destroy the possibility of shipping Ukrainian grain,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday it downed 37 out of 63 targets in a vast Russian overnight missile and drone attack, including 23 suicide drones and 14 cruise missiles.

The air force said critical infrastructure and military facilities had been attacked in the night-time strikes, and that the main target was Ukraine’s southern Odesa region. – More to follow

