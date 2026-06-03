Ukrainian drones hit St Petersburg as flagship economic forum opens

People are seen in front of banners for the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as black smoke rises in the distance on June 3rd, 2026. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian drones hit energy and military sites in St Petersburg early on Wednesday hours before international guests gathered for the city’s flagship economic forum, in a blow to Vladimir Putin.

Several long-range drones crashed into oil storage facilities after Russian air defences tried unsuccessfully to shoot them down. There were loud explosions and black smoke rose high above the city from the blazing oil terminal.

The St Petersburg governor, Alexander Beglov, said the Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts were targeted. Ukraine also struck the Kronstadt naval base and shipyard in Leningrad oblast, the port home to Russia’s Baltic fleet. Vessels were reportedly damaged.

The strikes will be deeply embarrassing for the Kremlin, taking place about 10 miles from the forum, where Putin is due to make a keynote speech on Friday. Guests arrived for Wednesday’s opening ceremony under a pall of thick smoke. Others were unable to fly in after St Petersburg’s airport was temporarily closed.

About 20,000 visitors from 130 countries are expected to attend the three-day annual summit, which has been described as Russia’s answer to Davos. They include the former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder, the far-right American influencer Candace Owens and the Tate brothers.

Donald Trump has sent an official US delegation led by Rodney Mims Cook Jr Cook is overseeing the president’s controversial White House ballroom extension and is chair of the US Commission of Fine Arts. Another guest is the former Hollywood actor and Putin supporter Steven Seagal.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, writing on social media, said the strike was the latest example of Ukraine’s “long-range sanctions”. He said drones had hit “important facilities on Russian territory” including the Petersburg oil terminal, the Kronstadt base and a factory producing weapons in the Tambov region.

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A plume of black smoke is seen over the port of St Petersburg in Russia. Photograph: AP

Zelenskiy noted the oil transshipment facility, one of the largest on Russia’s Baltic Sea coast, was about 1,100km from Ukraine’s state border. “I thank our warriors for their precision. Ukraine’s plan for long-range sanctions is being implemented exactly as needed to bring peace closer,” he said.

Ukrainian officials shared footage of the attacks, which showed drones buzzing noisily above St Petersburg’s skyline. “The Petersburg forum is opening with a nice plume of black smoke in the background after Ukrainian strikes,” posted Serhiy Sternenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian defence minister.

On Tuesday a barrage of Russian missiles and drones killed 23 people across Ukraine and injured scores more, prompting Zelenskiy to renew his plea – made in a letter last week to the White House – for the US to provide Kyiv with more Patriot interceptor missiles.

In recent months, Ukraine has waged an increasingly successful aerial campaign to disrupt Russia’s economy. Long-range drones have hit ports and oil storage facilities, military factories and airbases. They have blown up tankers and trucks on a crucial road connecting occupied southern Ukraine with Crimea, leading to fuel shortages across the peninsula.

In the past, Russia has used the St Petersburg forum to court western investors. Since Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, most have stayed away. The Kremlin has instead invited close regional and other allies, including this year the presidents of Uzbekistan and Tanzania, alongside ministers from Cuba, Belarus and Saudi Arabia.

Moscow’s economy envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, described the forum as a gathering of “sovereign countries”. He criticised “globalist” rivals who took part in the annual Davos gathering in Switzerland in January. “The countries of the global south are actively moving toward partnership with Russia and will be strongly represented,” he said. - The Guardian

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