Europe heatwave: Canaries forest fire forces evacuation of 4,000 people

A hippopotamus eats frozen watermelon to cool off at the Bioparco zoo during a heat wave in Rome, Italy. Photograph: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

At least 4,000 people have been evacuated as a forest fire burned out of control on the Spanish island of La Palma, authorities said on Sunday, as Europe struggled to cope with the current heatwave.

The fire in La Palma started in the early hours of Saturday in El Pinar de Puntagorda, a wooded area in the north of the island in the Canaries. The blaze forced the evacuation of people from the villages of Puntagorda and neighbouring Tijarafe.

Ten aerial units and 300 firefighters on the ground sought to bring the wildfire under control on the island, which forms part of a Spanish archipelago off the coast of western Africa.

At least 13 houses were destroyed as the fire advanced, said Fernando Clavijo, president of the Canary Islands. “There has been some resistance by local people to leaving their homes, but I appeal to people to be responsible,” Mr Clavijo told reporters in La Palma.

The fire has affected more than 46,500 hectares (114,904 acres) of land, authorities said.

Scorching temperatures across Europe forced the closure of the Acropolis in Athens for a second day on Saturday as officials warned of even hotter weather next week – when the mercury is forecast to top 40 degrees in several popular Mediterranean tourist destinations.

In cities, those venturing out at all doused themselves in fountains while others sought out pools, the sea or shade in hope of relief from the heatwave caused by Cerberus.

The high-pressure anticyclone bringing hot air from Africa was named after the three-headed dog in ancient Greek mythology which guarded the gates to the underworld.

Fifteen cities in Italy, most of them in the country’s centre and south, were under heat advisories signalling a high level of risk for older adults, the infirm, infants and other vulnerable people.

Temperatures remained in the mid-30s across much of the Italian peninsula on Saturday but were expected to reach between 38 and 40 degrees in Sardinia, Sicily and Puglia.

Swimmers enjoy the sea at the Glyfada suburb of Athens. Photograph: Yorgos Karahalis/AP

The cities under alerts included the high-tourism destinations of Bologna, Florence and Rome.

The capital, Rome, hit a high of 35 degrees on Saturday and was expected to have temperatures as high as 42 degrees on Tuesday.

In Greece’s capital, where the temperature was forecast to reach 41 degrees, officials decided to keep the sun-baked Acropolis monument closed from noon until 5.30pm as they did on Friday.

In Turkey, coastal cities in the south and southwest reached the high 30s and low 40s. The tourism hotspot of Antalya saw a high of 44 degrees.

In the northwestern cities of Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdag, 48 people were taken to emergency departments with symptoms of heat stroke in the past two days, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The heatwave is also taking its toll on water levels in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city.

Icelandic foals run in their paddock with almost no fresh grass left at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt. Photograph: Michael Probst/AP

The main water supply at the Omerli Dam reservoir, already at 41 per cent capacity due to low rainfall, was losing 15,422 tonnes of water an hour during the early afternoon, Levent Kurnaz of Bosphorus University’s Centre for Climate Change and Policy Studies told local media.

European countries farther north also sweltered on Saturday.

Authorities in Poland warned older adults in particular to stay indoors or in the shade and to keep well-hydrated as temperatures reached 35 degrees.

In Warsaw city centre, and in other cities, makeshift hose fountains were arranged to let people and their pets cool off.

Police issued warnings about not leaving children or pets unattended inside cars. To cool down their four-legged friends, some Italian dog owners took their pets to a beach near Rome especially equipped for canines. Known as Baubeach, or Woofbeach in English, the area can welcome up to 150 dogs per day. They are allowed to roam on the beach off the lead.

Elsewhere, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu (73) entered hospital on Saturday with apparent dehydration after a coastal break during a heatwave, delaying the weekly cabinet meeting even though he declared himself well.

Mr Netanyahu’s office said the 73-year-old was admitted to Sheba Hospital, close to his private residence, after experiencing dizziness.

In a video from hospital, a smiling Mr Netanyahu said he had taken a holiday on Friday at the Sea of Galilee in temperatures hitting 38 degrees.

“Thank God, I feel really well,” he said. “I ask you all, spend less time in the sun, drink more water, and may we all have a good new week.” – Reuters