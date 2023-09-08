In pictures: Crowds take to the beaches amid record high September temperatures and sun

Record temperatures have seen hundreds of people flock to Ireland’s beaches to take advantage of a heatwave that has hit much of the country.

Velvet Strand Beach in Portmarnock, Co Dublin, was one of a number of busy seaside locations as temperatures reached as high as 28 degrees in parts of the country. According to Met Éireann, nearby Dublin Airport was one of 14 primary weather stations nationwide that recorded a new high for its maximum record temperature in September.

According to the forecaster, four Met Éireann stations have provisionally reached heatwave status on Friday, only the fourth time this has happened in the month of September. Oak Park in Co Carlow recorded a temperature of 28.5 degrees on Friday.

As people make their way to the coast to enjoy a late summer swim, the Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI have appealed to the public to be vigilant and safe when in the water.

The bodies have warned beachgoers to avoid swimming alone, to choose lifeguard supervised beaches where possible and to always supervise children when in the water.

“An average of nine people drown every month nationwide,” reads a statement. “The organisations are urging the public to be mindful of advice during the current spell of warm weather.”

People walking, swimming and lounging in the sun at Portmarnock. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Scores of people dip their dips into the water at Portmarnock during the hot weather. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

People enjoy the good weather at Portmarnock. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The sun shines down on the lifeguard station at Portmarnock Beach. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Joanne Gorman from Finglas and Aisling Roche from Raheny enjoy a dip at Portmarnock on Friday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Three guys splash in the waters of Portmarnock Beach. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A member of the public relaxes in the sun on Portmarnock Beach. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Swimmers at Portmarnock Beach. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

People enjoy the good weather at Portmarnock. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Crowds throng around and on to Portmarnock Beach, Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A man tries to get his kite airborne on Portmarnock Beach during the sunny weather. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Beach goers wade in the waves on Portmarnock Beach. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

05/09/2023 Leslie Fox from Castleknock and her daughter, Zara (2), and mother, Brenda splash in the waters of Portmarnock Beach. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Dog walkers stroll in the sunshine on Portmarnock Beach. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Yvona Sdawna and Marika Zaras from Adamstown with Dean Gibbons (9) on Portmarnock Beach. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The Poolbeg Chimneys loom through the haze over bathers near Dollymount Beach. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Bathers in the water at Dollymount Beach. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Dolores and Michael Healy from Waterfall enjoy the good weather at Garrettstown, Co Cork on September 3rd. Photograph: David Creedon