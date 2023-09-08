In pictures: Crowds take to the beaches amid record high September temperatures and sun

Record temperatures have seen hundreds of people flock to Ireland’s beaches to take advantage of a heatwave that has hit much of the country.
Velvet Strand Beach in Portmarnock, Co Dublin, was one of a number of busy seaside locations as temperatures reached as high as 28 degrees in parts of the country. According to Met Éireann, nearby Dublin Airport was one of 14 primary weather stations nationwide that recorded a new high for its maximum record temperature in September.
According to the forecaster, four Met Éireann stations have provisionally reached heatwave status on Friday, only the fourth time this has happened in the month of September. Oak Park in Co Carlow recorded a temperature of 28.5 degrees on Friday.
As people make their way to the coast to enjoy a late summer swim, the Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI have appealed to the public to be vigilant and safe when in the water.