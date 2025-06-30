From sunscreen to staying cool: how to keep yourself and your family safe in the heat

A woman protects herself from the sun with a fan during the first heatwave of the summer in Seville, Spain. Photograph: Cristina Quicler/Getty

School’s out for summer and many Irish families will be jetting off to hotspots across Europe to hit the beach, soak up some sun and have some well-needed relaxation time.

However, authorities across Europe remain on high alert as temperatures across the Continent soar in the first heatwave of the summer. On Friday, Spain’s state meteorological office, Aemet, issued a heat warning, saying temperatures could reach 42 degrees.

While it is easy to get caught up in the excitement of heading off on holiday, it’s important to stay vigilant when heading to countries with extreme temperatures.

Staying safe in the sun: tips to protect yourself and your family

Between 11am and 3pm are generally the hottest hours of the day. Try to avoid going out during this time.

If you do find yourself in the sun during these hours, make sure you continue to top up on the sunscreen. The HSE recommends you regularly apply a broad-spectrum water-resistant sun cream. Broad spectrum means the sunscreen protects against ultraviolet (UV) rays, which can damage the skin. Adults should use an SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 30 and children should use an SPF 50.

Sun cream should be applied 20 minutes before going outside, and every two hours afterwards. Make sure to reapply after swimming or if you have sweated throughout the day.

Keep an eye on the UV index, which tells you how strong the sun’s UV rays are each day. UV rays can damage skin and increase your risk of skin cancers. Take extra precautions when the UV index is three or above.

Sun cream alone does not give 100 per cent protection – so be sure to pack sunglasses that offer protection against UV rays and to have a broadbrimmed sun hat to protect both your head and face.

As much as you might want to return from your trip with a sun-kissed glow, it really is best to get it from a bottle. A tan from the sun is a sign that your skin has been damaged. Such damage never goes away, even when it fades.

When inside, be sure to switch off lights and appliances when not in use as these generate heat.

During the day, keep windows that face the sun closed. At night, when the temperature drops, keep them open to stay cool while you sleep.

Staying hydrated is important in any weather, but especially during hot days. Rather than waiting until you’re thirsty to drink, sip water throughout the day. Most adults need about two litres of water every day to stay hydrated.

Watch out for the symptoms of dehydration. These can include feeling lightheaded or dizzy, tiredness, a dry mouth, lips or tongue and urinating less throughout the day. Dehydrated babies may have fewer wet nappies than usual.

Children do not sweat as much as adults, so it is harder for them to stay cool. Don’t leave children in parked cars, even if the window is open. Parked cars can heat up by at least 10 degrees in just 10 minutes.

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion, such as body cramps, lack of appetite, headaches and vomiting. Heat exhaustion can turn to heatstroke if the body cannot cool down.

If you think your child may have heat exhaustion, sponge their skin will cool water and place cold packs around their armpits and neck.

If you or your child is severely dehydrated or displaying symptoms of heatstroke, you may need to go to the hospital. For those travelling to Europe, don’t forget your European Health Insurance Card, which covers you for free or reduced cost healthcare.

