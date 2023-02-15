At least 6,000 Ukrainian children sent to Russian ‘re-education’ camps, says report

A makeshift memorial dedicated to Ukrainian children killed, wounded, deported and missing is seen outside the Russian embassy in Berlin. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

At least 6,000 children from Ukraine have attended Russian “re-education” camps in the past year, according to a new report in the United States.

Russia has also unnecessarily expedited the adoption and fostering of children from Ukraine in what could constitute a war crime, the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab report found.

The report was funded by the US State Department.

Since the start of the war nearly a year ago, children as young as four months have been taken to 43 camps across Russia, including in Moscow-annexed Crimea and Siberia, for “pro-Russia patriotic and military-related education”, said the report.

READ MORE

In at least two of the camps, the children’s return date was delayed by weeks, while at two other camps, the return of some children was postponed indefinitely.

Russian authorities sought to provide a pro-Moscow viewpoint to children through school curriculums as well as through field trips to patriotic sites and talks from veterans, the report found.

Nato defence ministers are meeting today in Brussels on the final day of their summit where the alliance’s head, Jens Stoltenberg, urged western countries to boost supplies to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Mr Stoltenberg urged members of the transatlantic military alliance to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine as he warned Vladimir Putin was preparing for new offensives and attacks.

“We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

The Nato chief said the question of supplying fighter jets to Ukraine was on the agenda but “not the most urgent issue now”.

Instead, he said, “the urgent issue right now is to deliver what has always been promised”, namely armoured vehicles, including German Marders and US Bradleys, Leopard battle tanks and others.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was in a hurry to achieve as much as it could with its latest offensive before Kyiv and its allies could gather strength.

“That is why speed is of the essence. Speed in everything – adopting decisions, carrying out decisions, shipping supplies, training. Speed saves people’s lives, speed brings back security,” he said in an evening video address.– Guardian