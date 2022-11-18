Russian missile strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy

People view destroyed Russian vehicles and tanks in Mykhailivs'ka Square on November 17th, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Fresh Russian missile strikes have left 10 million Ukrainians without power, according to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The latest attacks have crippled the country’s energy infrastructure and plunged millions into darkness as winter sets in and temperatures drop. Repeated barrages have disrupted electricity and water supplies across Ukraine, AFP reports.

AFP journalists in several Ukrainian cities said the latest assault coincided with the season’s first snow, after officials in Kyiv warned of “difficult” days ahead.

“Currently, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity,” Mr Zelensky said on Thursday, adding that the regions of Odessa, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Kyiv were most affected.

Authorities in some places ordered forced emergency blackouts, he said.

A UN agency said a serious humanitarian crisis loomed, with millions facing “constant power cuts” as Ukraine’s typically long, cold winter begins.

Winter’s first snow fell in Kyiv while authorities said they were working to restore power nationwide after Russia earlier this week unleashed what Ukraine said was the heaviest bombardment of civilian infrastructure of the war.

The strikes on Ukraine’s power grid follow a series of battlefield setbacks for Russia, including last week’s retreat from Kherson.

Elsewhere, the Donetsk region experienced the heaviest fighting of the war. Russian forces were reinforced by troops pulled from Kherson city in the south which Ukraine recaptured last week.

Russian forces fired artillery on the towns of Bakhmut and nearby Soledar, among others, the Ukrainian military said.

Strikes on critical infrastructure in Odesa and Dnipro were confirmed by the presidential administration and the regional heads. Three people were reportedly injured in Odesa region, while another 14 people were injured in the strike on Dnipro city, according to its mayor.

Two people were killed in a missile attack overnight on the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, according to local officials.

Three were wounded in an attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv, they added. Investigators in recaptured territory in the area uncovered 63 bodies bearing signs of torture after Russian forces left, Ukraine’s interior minister was quoted as saying.

Mass burial sites have been found in other parts previously occupied by Russian troops, including some with civilian bodies showing signs of torture. – Guardian