Russia-Ukraine war: explosions reported in Crimean town

Ukrainian soldiers ride in the back of a vehicle in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on November 16th, 2022. Photograph: Finbarr O’Reilly/The New York Times

Explosions have been reported in the occupied town of Dzhankoi in Crimea.

According to Ukrainian media reports, a Russian airfield was hit. Ukrinform reported the explosions were heard late on Wednesday evening, citing local Telegram channels.

Elsewhere, the US ambassador to the UN has said the barrage of more than 90 missiles that rained down on Ukraine was “a deliberate tactic” and attempt by Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, to freeze Kyiv into submission.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council in remarks published on Thursday: This tragedy would never have happened but for Russia’s needless invasion of Ukraine and its recent missile assaults against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

READ MORE

“He seems to have decided that if he can’t seize Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze the country into submission,” she said.

A missile that crashed inside south-eastern Poland, killing two, was probably a stray fired by Ukraine’s air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and Nato have said.

Polish president Andrzej Duda said there is no evidence to suggest the missile was an intentional attack or was launched by Russia but was probably fired as part of Ukraine’s air defences and “unfortunately fell on Polish territory”.

Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, confirmed that initial analysis suggested the incident was “likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory” against Russian cruise missile attacks.

“Let me be clear: this is not Ukraine’s fault,” he added. “Russia bears the ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine.”

Nato allies met in Brussels to discuss their reactions to the incident. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said he is convinced that the missile was not Ukrainian. Speaking to reporters, Mr Zelenskiy said he had received reports from the command of Ukraine’s armed forces and air force and “cannot but trust them”.

However, US president Joe Biden disputed Mr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukrainian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Mr Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia on Thursday.

Ukraine is requesting “immediate access” to the site of the explosion in eastern Poland, a senior Ukrainian defence official said. – Guardian