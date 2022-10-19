Russian commander admits ‘tense’ situation for his forces in Ukraine

A Ukrainian rescuer digs out part of a shot-down Russian missile in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on October 18th, 2022. Photograph: EPA

The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.

In another sign of Russian concern, the Kremlin-installed chief of the strategic southern region of Kherson on Tuesday announced an “organised, gradual displacement” of civilians from four towns on the Dnipro River.

“The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense,” Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Russia's invasion forces, told the state-owned Rossiya 24 news channel.

On Kherson, Gen Surovikin said: “The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson.”

Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back by 20 to 30km (13 to 20 miles) in the last few weeks and are at risk of being pinned against the western bank of the 2,200km-long Dnipro river that bisects Ukraine.

Russian troop positions in Kupiansk and Lyman in eastern Ukraine and the area between Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih in Kherson province were cited by Gen Surovikin as under continuous attack.

He appeared to concede that there was a danger of Ukrainian forces advancing towards the city of Kherson, near the mouth of the Dnipro on the west bank. Russia captured the city in the early days of the invasion and it remains the only major Ukrainian city that Moscow's forces have seized intact.

Russian-backed officials have warned than an Ukrainian assault could be imminent.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed Kherson region chief, said the risk of attack by Ukrainian forces had led to a decision to evacuate some civilians from four towns.

“The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive,” Mr Saldo said in a video statement. The Russian military was preparing to repel the offensive, he said, and “where the military operates, there is no place for civilians”.

A specialist restores a fibre optic communication near a destroyed administrative building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-installed council governing Zaporizhzhia, also in the south, said Ukraine’s forces had intensified their overnight shelling of Russian-held Enerhodar — the town where many of the employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station live.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said he expected to return “soon” to Ukraine amid negotiations to establish a security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia facility, Europe’s largest nuclear power station.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is in one of four Ukrainian regions Russia has proclaimed as annexed but only partly occupies, the other three being Kherson, and the eastern border provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk — together known as Donbas.

Russian president Vladimir Putin proclaimed them as full-fledged regions of Russia after staging what Moscow called referendums in September, which Kyiv and western governments denounced as illegal and coercive.

Last week, Russia unleashed the biggest wave of missile strikes against Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

Mr Putin cast the air strikes with missiles and drones as revenge for an explosion that damaged Russia’s bridge to Crimea.

Russia has destroyed almost a third of Ukraine’s power stations in the past week, Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Russia had targeted more than 10 regions in the past 24 hours, Mr Zelenskiy said in his address, urging Ukrainians to cut back on electricity consumption in the evenings. — Reuters