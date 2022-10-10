Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions reported in capital Kyiv

Rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a residential building damaged after a Russian rocket strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: MARYNA MOISEYENKO/AFP via Getty Images

At least four explosions were heard around the centre of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning.

Local media are reporting a series of explosions were heard around 8.30am. According to public broadcaster Suspilne, an explosion was believed to have been heard near a railway station in the city.

An air alert has been declared in the city and the surrounding region.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is expected to convene his national security council on Monday to discuss the explosion that hit the important Kerch bridge linking Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Some believe the meeting is an indication that Moscow may be planning to escalate the conflict with Ukraine — after a chorus of public demands from hardliners for retaliation.

It also comes in the context of Russia’s growing nuclear brinkmanship around the nine-month-old war.

Mr Putin has blamed Ukraine directly for the blast at the strategically and symbolically important bridge, describing the weekend attack as “act of terror” carried out by “Ukrainian secret services”.

Kremlin-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on Sunday: The situation is manageable — it’s unpleasant, but not fatal ... Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge.”

Elsewhere, Russian forces reportedly struck the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, in what appears to be latest in a string of attacks on the southeastern city over the past week.

Regional governor Oleksandr Starukh reported the news via his official Telegram account around 3am on Monday, saying a rocket attack in the city centre destroyed a multi-story residential building.

Zaporizhzhia administrative head Anatoly Kurtev added that Russian forces “again hit the residential infrastructure of the city” in a separate Telegram post.

The latest attack follows Saturday’s devastating hit on the city which saw a nine-storey building burn and partially collapse as rescue workers are believed to still be attempting to retrieve the dead and wounded trapped under the rubble.

At least 14 people were confirmed dead with “more than 70 people injured, including 11 children”, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Sunday.

The latest death toll follows repeated attacks on the city in recent days and brings the total number of those killed in the past week to 43 people, according to Mr Zelenskiy. — Guardian