Stranded beluga whale, lifted from River Seine, has died

The Beluga whale swimwing in the lock of Notre Dame de la Garenne before being moved, in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, west of Paris on Tuesday. Photograph: Aurelien Morissard/AP

A beluga whale that was stranded for several days in the River Seine has died, according to the local authority for France’s Calvados region. The whale was euthanised during road transfer to the coast after it developed breathing difficulties.

Announcing the death of the animal the local authority said its death was “despite an unprecedented operation to try and save it”.

Earlier the whale was removed from the French river in preparation for a transfer to a saltwater basin in Normandy in a bid to save its life.

The dangerously thin beluga whale had no digestive activity for unknown reasons, conservation group Sea Shepherd France tweeted, saying veterinary exams were done after it was hauled out of water following hours of preparation.. Conservationists have tried unsuccessfully since Friday to feed it fish.

Photos posted by Sea Shepherd France show the white mammal lying on a big net that was used to get it out of a river lock.

Screenshot 2022-08-10 072128 (Sea Shepherd France/PA) (AP/AP)

A veterinary team was planning to transport the 13ft whale to a coastal spot in the north-eastern French port town of Ouistreham for “a period of care”, according to Lamya Essemlali, president of Sea Shepherd France. The delicate transport was to be made by a refrigerated truck for the 100-mile trip.

Authorities had planned to keep the whale in its temporary saltwater home for two to three days of surveillance and treatment before towing it out to sea.

The lost beluga was first seen in the French river, far from its Arctic habitat, last week. It weighs about 1,700lb.

Authorities said that while the move carried its own mortality risk because of the stress on the animal, the whale could not have survived much longer in the Seine’s freshwater habitat.

They had been hopeful it would survive after it responded to a cocktail of antibiotics and vitamins administered in the last few days and rubbed itself on the lock’s wall to remove patches that had appeared on its back.— PA/Reuters