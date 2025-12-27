Asia-Pacific

Four members of Spanish family missing after boat sinks off Indonesia in bad weather

Vessel carrying 11 passengers capsized in waves of up to ⁠three metres near tourist island

Their boat was in ⁠Padar Island Strait, near island of Labuan Bajo, when it sank. File image. Photograph: Mast Irham/EPA
Four members of a Spanish family are missing ‌after a boat carrying 11 people sank off the coast ⁠of Indonesia in extreme weather, Spanish and Indonesian authorities ‌said.

The father and three of his children, who were on holiday in Indonesia, have been missing since Friday night ⁠when the boat capsized in waves of up to ⁠three metres in the ⁠Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo, a popular tourist spot.

Rescue ‍teams searched the waters, still choppy with high waves and strong currents, from the early morning until 6 pm local time, finding wreckage and debris of the boat.

Authorities halted the search overnight and will resume on Sunday ‌morning local time, ‌Indonesia’s search and rescue agency SAR said.

The mother and one daughter ‌from the family from Spain, as well as four crew members and ⁠a tour guide, were rescued and safe, the agency said. – Reuters

