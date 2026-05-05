UAE and Ethiopia involved in Khartoum airport drone attack, say Sudan army

Heavily damaged aircraft are seen at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum on April 28th. Photograph: Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty

Sudan’s armed forces have accused Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being involved in a drone attack on Khartoum airport, part ‌of a barrage that has shattered months of relative calm in the capital three years into a civil war.

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected what it called the “baseless accusations”, denied involvement, and accused Sudan’s armed ​forces of supporting hostile actors and violating Ethiopia’s territorial integrity.

The UAE did not immediately respond to requests to comment on the allegations made late on Monday which Reuters could not independently verify. Sudan has often accused the UAE of supporting Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries who have been fighting the army since 2023, a charge the Gulf state denies.

Sudan has accused Ethiopia of allowing drones to be launched from ​its territory. In February, Reuters reported that Ethiopia was hosting a camp to train thousands of fighters for the RSF and had upgraded the nearby Asosa airport for drone operations. Ethiopia did not respond ⁠to requests for comment at the time.

Strikes launched since Friday have hit military targets and civilian areas in a city ‌where ‌people, ​ministries and international agencies had started returning since the army retook control there in March 2025, residents told Reuters.

Witnesses said Monday’s drone attacks targeted Khartoum International Airport – where some of the earliest fighting erupted between the military and the paramilitary RSF in April 2023 – and which received its first international flight ​in three years last week.

Army spokesman Asim Awad Abdelwahab said the government ​had evidence that attacks on several states beginning on March 1st had taken off from Ethiopia’s Bahir Dar airport, referring to information from a drone shot down in mid-March that ‌he said linked it to the airport and to ​the UAE.

He said the army linked another drone launched from the same airport to the Monday attack.

“What Ethiopia and the UAE have done is ⁠direct aggression against Sudan and won’t be met silence,” Abdelwahab ⁠said.

Residents, who spoke ​on condition of anonymity, said they believed the RSF were behind the new attacks. The RSF has not commented on them.

Sudan’s information ministry said earlier no one was wounded and no damage caused by the attack on the airport, which would return to operations after routine safety procedures.

Drone warfare has become the main tool of the conflict which has triggered what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, killing hundreds of thousands of people through violence, hunger and disease, and forcing millions to flee.

Witnesses said drones had struck Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman as well as the cities of al-Obeid to the West and Kenana to the south over the weekend.

One killed five people in a civilian bus in ‌southern Omdurman on Saturday, according to Emergency ⁠Lawyers, an activist group. Another on Sunday killed family members of Abu Agla Keikal, a tribal militia leader allied with the army who defected from the RSF earlier in the war.

The attacks follow another defection, by al-Nour al-Guba, a senior RSF Commander ‌who was welcomed by the army into Khartoum along with his forces late last month, causing fears of tensions within the army’s coalition.

Sudan’s war erupted after the RSF and the Sudanese army fell out ​over plans to integrate their forces and move to democracy.

The RSF quickly took over Khartoum but was pushed ​out last year. It has since consolidated control of the Darfur region in the West, and opened a new front, also marked by repeated drone attacks, in the Blue Nile state along the border with Ethiopia. – Reuters