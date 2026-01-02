World

Contaminated water kills 9 and hospitalises 200 in India’s Indore city

Health authorities say tests confirm presence of bacteria in pipeline

Tests point to contaminated drinking water as the cause of a diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, India. Photograph: iStock
Tests point to contaminated drinking water as the cause of a diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, India. Photograph: iStock
Fri Jan 02 2026 - 06:481 MIN READ

At least ​nine people have died and more than 200 have been hospitalised ‍in the central Indian city of Indore after a diarrhoea outbreak that ‍officials said was linked to contaminated drinking water, according to a lawmaker and local health authorities.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, a lawmaker, said nine people ‌had died in Indore.

Indore’s chief medical officer, Madhav Prasad Hasani, told Reuters ⁠by phone that drinking water in the Bhagirathpur ‌area ​of the ‍city was contaminated due to a leak, and a water test had confirmed the presence of bacteria in the pipeline.

“I ⁠cannot say anything on the death toll but ⁠yes over 200 people from the ⁠same locality are undergoing treatment at different hospitals of the city. The final report ‍of the water sample collected from the affected area is awaited,” Hasani said.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Berlin’s Muslims push back against ‘being viewed only as a security problem’

From Zelenskiy’s jaw-dropping White House meeting to Prince Andrew’s loss of royal titles: 12 history-making moments of 2025

Forecasting the world in 2026: Will Trump win the Nobel peace prize? Will Starmer survive?

Shravan Verma, the district administrative officer, said authorities had deployed teams of doctors for door-to-door screening and were distributing chlorine tablets to help purify the water.

“We have found one leakage ‌point that could ‌have contaminated the water and that point has been fixed,” Verma said, adding that officials had ‌screened 8,571 people and identified 338 with mild symptoms.

Indore, in Madhya ⁠Pradesh state, has been named India’s cleanest city and has topped the national cleanliness rankings for the past eight years. – Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter