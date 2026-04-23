Rail IT system is ‘a slowly developing shambles’ - Dáil committee chairman

Traffic management system is expected to manage the movement of trains across the rail network. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Development of the new IT system to manage the movement of trains across the rail network – which has been beset by delays and cost overruns – is “a slowly developing shambles”, the chairman of the Dáil Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) has said.

Speaking in advance of a hearing on Thursday, where revelations that the board of Irish Rail have doubts about the future of the project are expected to be discussed, John Brady of Sinn Féin said that, without the immediate intervention by the Minister for Transport, the whole issue “risks descending into farce”.

Over €31 million has already been spent on the project, known as the train traffic management system. However, the first phase of the system – covering the line to Rosslare – may not come into operation until summer of next year. It will be several more years before other elements of the system are introduced.

The Irish Times reported on Wednesday that, at a meeting in February, the then chairman of the State-owned rail operator, Steve Murphy, and project director Jason Lacey told the board they had concerns about the ability of IT contractor, Indra Group to deliver the remaining seven phases of the project.

The National Transport Authority also told the committee of public accounts in recent days that it was likely to cost more than the €36 million agreed in 2024 to deliver the full train management system.

Indra told The Irish Times in a statement on Tuesday that it was working in close partnership with Irish Rail and remained on track against agreed milestones in line with the latest baseline plan currently in force.

The train traffic management system, dubbed by Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien as “the brain of the railway network”, forms a key part of a €200 million national train control centre being developed at Heuston Station.

However, development of software for the train management system has been beset by delays.

Speaking in advance of the PAC hearing on Thursday, Brady said: “My jaw was on the floor as I read the minutes of the Irish Rail board meetings.”

Under initial proposals following tendering, the traffic management system was targeted to be commissioned in 2024, with an associated target cost of €19.5 million.

“Confirmation that over €31.5 million has already been spent on this IT system, with not even the first phase completed, is nothing short of staggering,” he said. “The Minister cannot remain on the sidelines while tens of millions in public money continue to be spent with absolutely nothing to show for it.

“As chair of the Public Accounts Committee, I will be seeking a full and comprehensive explanation as to how this situation has been allowed to develop, and I will be demanding a detailed outline of next steps.

Fine Gael TD, Grace Boland, who pushed the committee to look for the internal board documentation, said a project “that was meant to be largely complete in 2024 may not even deliver its most basic phase until 2027.

“What is even more concerning is the admission that there are significant concerns about the contractor’s ability to deliver the remaining phases, which make up the vast majority of the project. This raises real questions about whether this project is deliverable in its current form.”