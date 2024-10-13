Trains start running from new Belfast Grand Central Station

Paul and George Kissick from Lurgan, who were the first passengers to board the 8.05am Enterprise train on Sunday at the new Belfast Grand Central Station. Photograph: PA

Trains have started running from the new Belfast Grand Central Station. The first Enterprise train left the station at 8.05am on Sunday on a journey to Dublin Connolly Station.

The rail line also reopened between Belfast and Lisburn, which had been closed for a period of time. An hourly Enterprise service between Belfast and Dublin is planned to start on Tuesday next, October 29th.

The £340 million station opened in September with bus services running while works were ongoing for prepare for the rail services.

It is to become the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland, replacing the Europa Bus Centre and the former Great Victoria Street Station.

Welcoming the start of services, Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “The reopening of the rail line between Lisburn and Belfast is good news for the thousands of commuters and cross-Border passengers who use this route.

“Belfast Grand Central Station is the largest transport facility on the island of Ireland with the capacity to cater for 20 million passenger journeys a year.”

The opening comes days after Irish Rail scrapped new Dublin commuter timetables introduced last August, due to punctuality issues which resulted in Government and public criticism.

A revised timetable had been introduced in late August, partly to accommodate increased services on the Dublin to Belfast route. These changes, however, resulted in disruptions and delays to passengers into Dublin. – additional reporting PA