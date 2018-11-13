Gaeilge24: Thousands take part in Irish speaking marathon

Over 32,000 students are taking part in the annual #Gaeilge24 challenge today.

Students in 340 schools across the country as well as participating groups abroad will take part in Conradh na Gaeilge’s annual challenge in which participants are encouraged to speak Irish for 24 hours.

“Gaeilge24 encourages a positive mindset towards the language in young people, by making it fun and relevant. It gives them an opportunity to see the ways in which they can incorporate Irish into their everyday lives, and leaves them with a positive experience of using the language,” says Dr Niall Comer, president of Conradh na Gaeilge.

Táimid go léir ag caint as Gaeilge san Ard Scoil inniu!!! #Gaeilge24 pic.twitter.com/Sq2FotiNfh — Ard Scoil na nDeise (@ard_scoil) November 13, 2018

Students from every county in Ireland participating in the challenge, which includes students attending English and Irish medium primary and secondary schools, will each receive a certificate for taking part.

Cillian Ó Braonáin, a teacher who organised Gaeilge24 in Coachford College, Cork said: “Gaeilge24 is a great cause for excitement in our school. We hold Seachtain na Gaeilge for the whole week, with Gaeilge24 at the heart of it. It is a great incentive for the students, who get great enjoyment out of it.

“There is always a demand for the wristbands and t-shirts, and the number of students wanting to take part increases every year,” he added.

This year, Gaeilge24 is one of the main school-based events being organised as part of Bliain na Gaeilge and groups across the 32 counties will undertake a challenge at 1.25pm to celebrate 125 years since the beginning of the revival of the Irish language.

Students raise money to pay for the support packs that they receive on the day, and any profit from the day goes towards the registered charity Conradh na Gaeilge to support the promotion of Irish throughout Ireland.