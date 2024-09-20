‘My advice would be to prepare early '

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

My name is Dearbhla Crean and I’m a 24-year-old graduate engineer with ESB from Dublin. I went to UCD where I studied mechanical engineering followed by a master’s in energy systems engineering.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

I found out about the programme after doing an internship there during college. This was a six-month-long placement as part of my master’s programme. During this, I worked with the wind operations team where I helped the team that operates our fleet of wind farms around Ireland and the UK. I really enjoyed this internship and so I applied to the graduate programme.

What is the graduate programme like?

The graduate programme is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to work in the energy industry and be part of a process to help achieve net zero. Around 90 of us started together in September, in graduate programmes for engineering, business, HR and more.

So far, we have had huge amounts of training, as well as innovation challenges, mentoring and site experience that really benefit our various roles. It was nice starting as a big group as we are all transitioning from college to the workplace together and can learn from each other.

Explain what the work experience was like

So far during my first rotation, I have been working in the renewable operations department. This has allowed me to experience how ESB operates and maintains renewable assets such as wind turbines, batteries, and our synchronous condenser at Moneypoint, as well as how we are planning to operate the portfolio of offshore wind turbines currently in development.

I have learned about aspects of operations such as asset management, health and safety, maintenance management, operations strategies, project management, and much more – all of which are really valuable areas of experience.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

I am currently in my first rotation of two as part of the graduate programme so I think I will be in a better place to know that when I have the experience of the second rotation. However, so far I have really enjoyed working in renewables and would like to continue to gain experience and knowledge in this area. The work I have been involved in so far has been so interesting and rewarding and I’m excited to see what’s next.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

My advice would be to prepare early as a lot of the applications are during final year of college, which is already a stressful time. I would also advise applying to internships during your time in college as this made my application to the programme much quicker since I already had experience in the area. As well as this, any applicable experience will be hugely beneficial during interviews.