‘I feel there is real purpose to the work that I do’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

I’m Aynsley and I’m currently working as a consulting analyst at Deloitte Ireland. I am based in the Dublin office and I’m now in my second year of the graduate programme. I did the Bachelor of Commerce (International) in UCD.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

I learned about the graduate programme through employees who generously shared their experiences at the firm with me. I spoke with a few associates at the career fair on campus for final-year students. They had also studied at UCD, so I felt like they understood my questions, having once stood in my shoes.

I felt really connected with them and was drawn to the culture from those initial conversations. Over the various stages of the interview process, I learned about the graduate programme through the people I met, as they shared their personal experiences with me. The brand itself and the span of Irish and global companies that they work with was also really appealing.

What is the graduate programme like?

What I love most is the people. Whether working in the office or from home, I always feel supported by my team. Joining the programme with 100 other graduates made settling in quite easy, and I’ve had numerous opportunities to connect socially with colleagues through coffee mornings and team events. These interactions have helped me build a network that will be invaluable as I progress in my career.

Explain what the work experience is like as a graduate

The experience I am gaining as a graduate has been extremely valuable as I have had the opportunity to work very closely with one of our clients, gaining insight into their organisation and the services they provide.

As a business analyst working with the Family Law Reform team, I have found the experience to be truly rewarding. We apply a user-centred, service design approach to all of our work. This means we place the user at the heart of everything we do, tailoring solutions to meet their needs.

I feel there is real purpose to the work that I do and that I am constantly learning from the team around me.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

I plan to progress through the academy to further develop my leadership skills and deepen my industry knowledge. I value the mentorship and diverse expertise, which has been instrumental in my growth, and I look forward to building on that foundation.

There are lots of opportunities inside the company for me to progress to more senior levels relatively quickly, so my goal is to continue on the management track, honing my ability to lead teams and manage projects effectively. Additionally, I’m eager to explore opportunities to work abroad.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

It’s so important to select the right programme for you, so ask lots of questions. Look to understand what sets the company apart and how it aligns with your own career aspirations. Take the time to reflect on what excites you about the role and the impact you want to make.