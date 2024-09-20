‘The graduate programme has been an incredible journey for me’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

My name is Sally Hickey, I’m 23 and from Cork. In 2023 I graduated from University College Cork with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. I am currently a marketing executive, working with brand and sponsorship on Vodafone’s graduate programme.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

I became aware of the graduate programme during my six-month internship with the company, which I completed in my third year of university. The internship was an incredible learning experience that only deepened my interest in exploring more opportunities within the company. The programme’s focus on marketing was a key factor in my decision to apply, as it aligned perfectly with my career aspirations.

What is the graduate programme like?

It has been an incredible journey for me. Over the 18-month rotational scheme, I’ve gained a fantastic overview of the telecoms industry. It offers a diverse range of experiences across departments such as marketing, finance, HR and corporate security.

It’s a fast-paced environment where I’ve had the opportunity to take on real responsibilities from day one and I’ve been fortunate to work with a fantastic team of mentors who have guided and supported my development.

Explain what the work experience was like

The programme offers an incredibly dynamic and hands-on work experience. My journey began with the Vodafone Foundation’s Hi Digital project, where I gained valuable experience in project management and social impact initiatives. It was there that I discovered my passion for event planning. The programme’s flexibility allowed me to tailor my second rotation to focus on this area.

Currently, I’m immersed in the exciting world of business brand and sponsorship, focusing on our Irish Rugby partnership. This role has significantly enhanced my marketing, strategic planning and event management skills.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

I’m passionate about building a successful career in brand management and sponsorship, and the graduate programme has only strengthened this ambition. I’m particularly drawn to the strategic elements of brand building and the creative possibilities that come with event activations. I’m eager to further develop my skills and learn from the talented professionals around me.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

My advice would be to research the company to align your career aspirations with its opportunities. Show genuine interest in the role and demonstrate how your skills can contribute to the firm’s success.

Don’t be afraid to showcase your personality – it’s what makes you unique. Since graduating from college and starting my first office job, I have learned that your passion and potential are just as important as your qualifications.