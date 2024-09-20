Graduate programme: ‘My work placement provided an excellent transition’

Leah Carroll: 'I would love to stay with Irish Distillers when the programme is over'

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

Hi! I’m Leah, I’m from Kilkenny and I studied process and chemical engineering in UCC.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

I applied to the Irish Distillers internship programme through college for my work placement. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here on placement and saw first-hand the success of the graduate programme. I applied for this the following year and returned after finishing university.

What is the graduate programme like?

We’re very lucky – there’s a lot of really interesting and exciting projects going on in the Midleton Distillery. The graduate programme provides a brilliant opportunity for us to learn and grow as people. Everyone is very friendly and always willing to lend a helping hand. It makes the learning experience much more enjoyable in the early stages of my career.

Explain what the work placement was like

My work placement provided an excellent transition from college to the industry. The team I worked with was incredibly supportive, ensuring I fully understood how the company operates and helping me to reach my full potential throughout the placement.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

I would love to stay with Irish Distillers when the programme is over and will keep an eye out for opportunities with the engineering team here. I’ve really enjoyed my time working on projects in production and this is where I envision my career path heading.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Look into the company’s history, culture and what we do before applying. Be yourself and take everything you can from the experience.